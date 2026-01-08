Georgia Tech to Host Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics will host another blockbuster concert when Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour comes to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday, April 25.

Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour, with special guests Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas, will be the second major concert tour at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025-26. In October, Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour played to a capacity crowd at the home of Georgia Tech football.

“We’re proud and excited to welcome Bruno Mars and his world tour to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field this spring for our second major concert in eight months,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “There are many benefits to hosting these types of world-class events here on The Flats, from the positive economic impact that it has on Atlanta and the Midtown community, to welcoming new visitors to Georgia Tech’s campus and our beautiful, historic stadium.

“Additionally, it’s a great opportunity to generate revenue that we will reinvest in our teams and student-athletes. At no other time in the history of college athletics has success been so closely tied to revenue. We will continue to aggressively pursue all avenues to create new revenue at our facilities beyond Georgia Tech athletics events. We’re grateful for the opportunity to host the Romantic Tour in April and we’re looking forward to continuing to partner with Live Nation to bring more great shows to The Flats in the future.”

Tickets for Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 15 at noon ET. Georgia Tech athletics ticket buyers will receive an email to sign up for presale information.

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

