Georgia Tech to Visit Nebraska for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will travel to Nebraska in the 22nd renewal of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, with the game taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. ESPN announced the full lineup of matchups for the Challenge Friday in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten Conference.

All 14 games, to be played on Dec. 8 and 9, will air on ESPN’s networks and be available via the ESPN app. Game times and networks will be announced at a later date. There are five first-time ACC/Big Ten Challenge contests this year: Clemson-Maryland, Louisville-Wisconsin, Notre Dame-Ohio State, Pitt-Northwestern and Syracuse-Rutgers.

Since its inception, the ACC is 12-6-3 in the Challenge and 133-106 in Challenge games.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge for women’s basketball will not take place this season.

This will be the second consecutive meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Cornhuskers in the annual Challenge, following Tech’s 73-56 win last December at McCamish Pavilion, and the team’s first meeting in Lincoln. The teams have met on other time previously, a 66-49 Tech win on Dec. 28, 1983 in the Cotton States Classic, which was played in the old Omni arena in downtown Atlanta.

Georgia Tech has an 8-11 mark in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and a 2-8 mark in Challenge games on the road. The Yellow Jackets’ scored a 73-53 win at Ohio State in 2003, the year in which Tech reached the NCAA Championship game, and won at Northwestern in 2014. Tech also has visited Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State, Indiana and Northwestern (three times).

Maryland and Purdue remain the only Big Ten teams the Yellow Jackets have not faced in the annual series.