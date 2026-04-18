Swarm Tops Wreck ‘Em in White & Gold Game

THE FLATS – Alberto Mendoza and Justice Haynes showed out in their first appearances in front of Georgia Tech fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, leading Team Swarm to a 34-10 win over Team Wreck ‘Em in the Yellow Jackets’ annual White & Gold Game.

Mendoza, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Indiana, completed 12-of-16 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and Haynes, a senior transfer from Michigan, ran nine times for 48 yards in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, which was the culmination of Georgia Tech’s spring practice season.

Other standouts for Team Swarm included redshirt freshman tight end Kevin Roche Jr., who had game highs with six receptions for 70 yards, senior running back Malachi Hosley, who averaged 6.2 yards per carry (4 carries for 26 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown) and sophomore wide receivers Debron Gatling and Jordan Allen, who had 47 and 42 receiving yards, respectively (Gatling’s included an 18-yard TD catch from Mendoza).

Redshirt freshman quarterback Grady Adamson and redshirt junior running back Chad Alexander were responsible for Team Swarm’s remaining three touchdowns, as the connected on an 11-yard scoring pass and each had 3-yard TD runs.

Sophomore running back J.P. Powell had a game-high 68 yards on just three carries, including a 56-yard touchdown gallop, and redshirt freshman wideout Evan Haynes caught three passes for 50 yards to lead Team Wreck ‘Em. 2025 Lou Groza Award finalist Aidan Birr also booted a 48-yard field goal for Team Wreck ‘Em.

Defensively, transfer defensive ends Jordan Walker (Rutgers) and Noah Carter (Alabama) had two sacks apiece for Team Swarm, while redshirt senior defensive back Savion Riley led Team Wreck ‘Em with a game-high seven tackles.

Georgia Tech returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Thursday, Sept. 3 when it opens the 2026 season with a nationally televised showdown with Colorado. Kickoff time will be announced in the coming weeks.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

Georgia Tech 2026 football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 3) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and also including Atlantic Coast Conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

To become a season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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