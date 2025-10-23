Georgia Tech Revives Retro Yellow Jacket Logos

ATLANTA – As Georgia Tech celebrates its traditions and legacy during Homecoming 2025, the Institute is introducing new, limited-edition merchandise featuring historic Yellow Jacket logos. The specially curated collection will debut at a pop-up shop hosted by athletic sponsor New Realm Brewing Co. on Friday night and at Helluva Block Party in front of Tech Tower before kickoff of Saturday’s football game.

Part of Georgia Tech’s College Vault branded program, the vintage-inspired collection pays tribute to the Institute’s historical trademarks and traditions through fashion-forward apparel and non-apparel products.

The long-retired marks featured in this release include three iterations of the Yellow Jacket that were reimagined over the decades since Georgia Tech first became known by the moniker in 1905. The retro designs include:

The spirit-oriented logo of the capital letter block T with the Yellow Jacket,

A derivation of the Yellow Jacket with the word “TECH” on its body, and

A personified cartoon of a football helmet-wearing, grinning Yellow Jacket created by New Orleans-based political cartoonist John Churchill Chase for football game day program covers in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

“We are thrilled to reintroduce these beloved historic marks, giving Tech fans a fresh way to celebrate our rich tradition during this year’s Homecoming,” said Abbigail Tumpey, Georgia Tech’s Vice President of Institute Communications. “The collection combines classic designs with high-quality products, offering our Yellow Jacket community a timeless and stylish way to show their pride.”

The new College Vault line was developed in partnership among Georgia Tech’s Licensing and Trademarks program, Georgia Tech Athletics, and CLC—the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company. The new designs connect generations of fans with Georgia Tech’s spirited past.

“The demand for vintage-inspired merchandise has never been hotter, and we are excited to work with Georgia Tech to deliver these unique products to fit the fashionable lifestyle of Yellow Jacket fans,” said Nicole Armentrout, CLC’s SVP of Marketing. “The College Vault collection was established to give Georgia Tech an exclusive way to merchandise its beloved historical logos and help tell the story of the Institute through stylish, trend-right licensed products.”

The special collection will include new designs and styles from top apparel and non-apparel licensees, including Homefield, Peter Millar, Retro Brand, ’47 Brands, Desert Cactus, and Indigo Falls, among others.

The product will launch exclusively at the College Vault pop-up shop, which will be available this weekend at two locations:

Friday, Oct. 24 | 7–9 p.m. at New Realm Brewing Co. (Georgia Tech Athletics sponsor) on the Atlanta BeltLine

at (Georgia Tech Athletics sponsor) on the Atlanta BeltLine Saturday, Oct. 25 | 8–11:30 a.m. at Helluva Block Party on the west side of Tech Tower Lawn next to the Legends merchandise trailer prior to the Georgia Tech–Syracuse football game

About Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the nation’s leading public research universities, serving more than 50,000 students through top-ranked programs in engineering, computing, business, design, sciences, and liberal arts. A member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Georgia Tech fields 17 Division I varsity teams and boats a proud football tradition dating back to 1892. In 2025, the Yellow Jackets are off to their best start in 59 years with a 7-0 record and a No. 7 national ranking.

About CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing and marketing company, representing nearly 800 collegiate brands, including universities, conferences, bowls, the NCAA, the College Football Playoff, the Heisman Trophy, and other top collegiate properties. With a network of over 4,000 licensed manufacturers and relationships with more than 100,000 national, regional, and local retailers nationwide, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver fan connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-driven, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield, the leading media and technology company powering college athletics.