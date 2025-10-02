Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Last week saw the return of #ProJacket Darren Waller to both the field and the end zone as he helped Miami get into the win column with two touchdown catches. He highlights a memorable week of action among Georgia Tech alumni in the league…

DARREN WALLER made his return to the NFL on Monday, playing in his first game since the 2023 season and delivering two touchdowns on three catches to help Miami to its first victory of the 2025 season. Waller, who came out of retirement this season to join the Dolphins, had been on the injury report since training camp, but made his impact felt right away in his first game back, going for 27 yards and hauling in his 21st and 22nd career touchdowns in the NFL. He is the only active tight end in the league with 20+ touchdowns on fewer than 85 total games played (81) and now stands as one of 11 tight ends with multiple touchdowns this season through Week 4, just one shy of NFL leaders, Dallas Goedert (Eagles), Hunter Henry (Patriots) and Dalton Kincaid (Bills). He will look to continue his recovery and momentum into Week 5 when Miami travels to Carolina to take on the Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

JORDAN MASON continued to see a heavy workload since the injury to Aaron Jones, getting 16 carries for 57 yards and three receptions for 15 yards in the Vikings loss to Pittsburgh in Dublin, Ireland. Mason’s 271 yards this year are the 10th most in the NFL with his 30.36% first down percentage coming in 2nd among NFL running backs with at least 50 carries this season – according to Sumer Sports. He will look to bring the Vikings over .500 again this coming week when Minnesota stays across the pond for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network. He will be making NFL history regardless in his next game as The Vikings are the NFL’s first team to play back-to-back International Series games in two different countries.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 4: vs. New York Jets: Did not appear in 27-21 Dolphins win.

Week 5: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 4: at Baltimore Ravens: 4-4 XP, 3-4 FG (long of 38-yds) in Chiefs’ 37-20 victory.

Week 5: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: ESPN)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 4: vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 catch, 15 yds in Bills’ 31-19 win.

Week 5: vs. New England Patriots (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 16 carries, 57 yds., 3 catches, 15 yds. in Vikings’ 24-21 loss.

Week 5: vs. Cleveland Browns in London (Sunday 9:30 a.m. – TV: NFL Network)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 4: vs. Green Bay Packers: 3 tackles in 40-40 tie. This marks three straight games with three or more tackles for Thomas for the first time in his NFL career.

Week 5: at New York Jets (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 4: vs. New York Jets: three catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns in Dolphins’ 27-21 victory.

Week 5: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

KEION WHITE (DE– NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Third NFL season

Week 4: vs. Carolina Panthers: 1 solo tackle in Patriots’ 42-13 victory.

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills (Sunday 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

