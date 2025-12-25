Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

With the NFL regular season entering its final weeks, we take a look at Georgia Tech alumni in this week’s edition of #ProJackets.

ZEEK BIGGERS is showing that he deserves to be a part of future plans for the Miami Dolphins when he delivered five tackles in Week 16. Those five tackles were the second-most he’s produced over seven games played and accomplished on just 25 snaps. He will hope to continue that production over the final two weeks of the regular season to prove to Dolphins management that he can be a part of the defensive line rotation for years to come.

KEION WHITE continued his assault on NFL quarterbacks this past week for the 49ers, recording a QB hit for the third week in a row and his eighth hurry in just seven games as a Niner. Since being traded to San Francisco midway through the season, White has found his footing again, delivering his best defensive PFF grade of the season this past week in the Monday night victory at Indianapolis. Since joining his new club, the 49ers are 6-1 and in serious contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals: recorded five tackles over 25 snaps in the Dolphins’ 45-21 loss, dropping Miami to 4-3 in games where Biggers gets snaps and 2-7 in games in which he does not play.

Week 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday at 1 p.m.– TV: FOX)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans: was responsible for all nine of KC’s points in a 26-9 loss to the Titans.

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos (Thursday at 8:25 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 16: at Cleveland Browns: delivered two catches for 26 yards in the Bills’ 23-20 victory. He finished as the Bills No. 1 offensive player according to PFF and is now the No. 1 tight end in the NFL among players that have played all 15 games with an 86.6 offensive grade on PFF. That’s second-best in the league among all tight ends, behind only George Kittle (91.3), who did so over 10 games. The Bills remain one game behind New England for the AFC East title and have already clinched a playoff berth as at least a Wild Card team.

Week 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 16: at New York Giants: two carries for five yards and one catch for six yards in the Vikings 16-13 victory over the Giants.

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions (Thursday at 4:30 p.m. – TV: Netflix)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Out for the remainder of the season due to migranes.

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals: three catches for 40 yards in the Dolphins’ loss. Waller returned from retirement this season and has produced 283 yards and six touchdowns for an 85.6 offensive grade according to PFF, his best season since 2020, when he was named to the Pro Bowl for his Raiders franchise record 107 reception season.

Week 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday at 1 p.m.– TV: FOX)

KEION WHITE (DE– SAN FRANCISCO 49ers)

Third NFL season

Week 16: at Indianapolis Colts: three tackles, a QB hit and a QB hurry in the 49ers Monday night victory. San Francisco is now 6-1 since trading for White earlier this season.

Week 17: vs. Chicago Bears (Sunday 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC/Peacock)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

Full Steam Ahead

