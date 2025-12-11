Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Week 14 saw multiple Pro Jackets in the end zone as Jackson Hawes continued his epic rookie season and Jordan Mason doubled his previous career-best for touchdowns in a single season, we take a look at it all in this week’s edition of #ProJackets.

JACKSON HAWES continues to stack impressive performances in his rookie campaign. While he only made one catch, it was a big one, recording his third touchdown catch of the season to convert a 4th and goal with three minutes left in the 4th quarter and deliver what proved to be the game-winning score in the Bills 39-34 victory over the Bengals. His efforts in the passing and blocking games for Buffalo earned him a 84.1 rating from Pro Football Focus, his third-highest rating of the season, his fifth rating of at least 80.0 and the third-highest game score of any Bills player, behind only Dawson Knox and Josh Allen, both former Pro-Bowl players. For the season, Hawes is now the highest rated rookie in the NFL (at least 20 snaps played) according to PFF and the second-highest rated tight end in the league, behind only George Kittle. He has become a staple of the Bills offense that is gearing up for a serious playoff push this winter.

JORDAN MASON delivered 52 yards on the ground and his sixth rushing score of the season in the Vikings’ dominant 31-0 victory over Washington. It was his sixth 50+ yard rushing game of the year and now doubles his previous career-best for touchdowns in a season (3) set each of the last two years. Mason is one of 15 NFL running backs with a running grade over 80 for the season according to PFF (80.1) and is 159 yards shy of his career-best for yards in a single season with four games still remaining.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 14: vs. New York Jets: played 27 snaps in the Dolphins’ 34-10 victory, improving Miami to 4-1 with Biggers on the field.

Week 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday at 8:15 p.m.– TV: ESPN)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 14: vs. Houston Texans: 1-2 FG and 1-1 on extra points in the Chiefs 20-10 loss.

Week 15: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Scored his third touchdown of the season on a three-yard strike in the fourth quarter that would prove to be the game-winner in a 39-34 victory for the Bills. Rated as the third-best offensive weapon for the Bills last week according to Pro Football Focus behind pro-bowlers Dawson Knox and Josh Allen.

Week 15: at New England Patriots (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 14: vs Washington Commanders: 11 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 31-0 drubbing of Washington.

Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC/Peacock)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 14: at Detroit Lions: Did not play due to injury. Eligible to return for the game this weekend – has not played since Week 9.

Week 15: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC/Peacock)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 14: at New York Jets: One catch for 13 yards and one rush for 4 yards in Dolphins’ victory. Eclipsed 4,300 career receiving yards in the win.

Week 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday at 8:15 p.m.– TV: ESPN)

KEION WHITE (DE– SAN FRANCISCO 49ers)

Third NFL season

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

