Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Week 12 featured clutch kicks from Harrison Butker and yet another step in the national rise of Jackson Hawes, we take a look at it all in this week’s edition of #ProJackets.

HARRISON BUTKER proved, once again, that he is one of the best kickers in the game, drilling five field goals, including a game-tying 25-yarder at the end of regulation and a game-winning 27-yarder in overtime to lift the Chiefs to a 23-20 (OT) victory over the AFC South leading Indianapolis Colts. It was his sixth-career game with at least five field goals made as he has now converted 12 consecutive field-goal attempts, dating back to Sept. 28.

JACKSON HAWES continued to showcase his talent with the Buffalo Bills, hauling in a pair of catches for 26 yards against Houston, last Thursday. He is now the 4th highest-rated offensive player on the Bills roster according to PFF, boasting a 79.2 overall grade, behind only James Cook, Josh Allen and Dalton Kinkaid.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.– TV: FOX)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 12: vs. Indianapolis Colts: 5-5 FG, game-tying FG at the end of regulation and game-winner FG in overtime during 23-20 (OT) Chiefs victory.

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday at 4:30 p.m. – TV: CBS/Paramount+)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 12: at Houston Texas: 2 catches for 26 yards. Second highest graded offensive player for the Bills with a 76.5 overall grade from PFF.

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 12: at Green Bay Packers: 8 carries for 42 yards in the Vikings’ loss at Green Bay.

Week 13: at Seattle (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 12: vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Did not play due to injury.

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday at 4:30 p.m. – TV: CBS/Paramount+)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 12: Bye. Returned to practice this week from an injury sustained in Week 7.

Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.– TV: FOX)

KEION WHITE (DE– SAN FRANCISCO 49ers)

Third NFL season

Week 12: vs. Carolina Panthers: Made 1 tackle in the 49ers’ 20-9 victory.

Week 13: at Cleveland Browns (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

Full Steam Ahead

