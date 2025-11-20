Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Week 11 showcased a breakout performance from Zeek Biggers and a rebound game for Jordan Mason in this week’s edition of #ProJackets.

ZEEK BIGGERS made his name known to Europe and the NFL on Sunday, tallying a whopping seven total tackles, three being solo. Biggers has begun to earn himself more snaps in the defensive rotation and has made the most of it, recording the most tackles among defensive linemen this weekend. The Dolphins hope to continue their hot streak as they host the New Orleans Saints this upcoming Sunday.

JORDAN MASON got himself back in the touchdown column this week, tallying six carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. Mason has gone back to sharing time since Aaron Jones’ return from injury but when on the field, his presence is known. He also recorded his season high in yards-per-carry this week with 7.5. The Vikings look to snap their losing skid this coming weekend as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders: 7 tackles (3 solo, 4 assisted) in Dolphins’ 16-13 overtime victory.

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.– TV: FOX)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 11: at Denver Broncos: 2-2 FG, 1-2 XP in Chiefs’ 22-19 loss.

Week 12: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 11: vs. Tampa Bay: played in 19 offensive snaps in Bills’ 44-32 win.

Week 12: at Houston Texas (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears: 6 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in Vikings’ 19-17 loss.

Week 12: at Green Bay Packers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 11: at Las Vegas Raiders: Placed on Injury Reserve list (migraines).

Week 12: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders: On Injury Reserve with a pectoral injury.

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.– TV: FOX)

KEION WHITE (DE– SAN FRANCISCO 49ers)

Third NFL season

Week 11: at Arizona Cardinals: 1 total tackle, 1 pass deflected in 49ers’ 41-22 victory.

Week 12: vs. Carolina Panthers (Monday 8:15 p.m. – TV: ESPN)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

