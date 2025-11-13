Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Week 10 belonged to the rookies as both Jackson Hawes and Zeek Biggers showed out for their respective teams in this week’s edition of #ProJackets.

ZEEK BIGGERS saw his first action since week two, coming through with a pair of tackles and a QB hit over 19 snaps to help the Dolphins to a 30-13 victory over the Bills. Biggers recorded a 70.6 tackling grade according to Pro Football Focus, the second highest grade on the Dolphins’ defensive line for the week. It was his first-career NFL tackle and his first NFL QB hit as the Dolphins defense held the Bills to a season-low 13 points.

JACKSON HAWES was respondible for six of those 13 points from the Bills as he hauled in his second-career touchdown in the loss to Miami, a 26-yard score. He was the highest rated player on the Bills offense last week, securing a 83.7 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus finsihing, once again, as the team’s best run-blocker with a 77.8 grade. Hawes has now made eight catches for 113 yards in his rookie season with the Bills, scoring two touchdowns and ranks second among all NFL tight ends with an 80.2 pass blocking grade via PFF.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 10: vs. Buffalo Bills: 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assisted) and a QB hit in the Dolphins’ 30-13 victory

Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in Madrid – TV: NFL Network)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at Denver Broncos (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 10: at Miami Dolphins: 1 catch for 26 yards and a touchdown in Bills’ 30-13 loss

Week 11: vs Tampa Bay (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4 carries for 25 yards, 1 catch for 6 yards in Vikings’ 27-19 loss

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at Las Vegas Raiders (Monday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: ABC/ESPN)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 10: vs. Buffalo Bills: On Injury Reserve with a pectoral injury.

Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in Madrid – TV: NFL Network)

KEION WHITE (DE– SAN FRANCISCO 49ers)

Third NFL season

Week 10: vs. Los Angeles Rams: Made his first half sack of the season in the 49ers 42-26 loss

Week 11: at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday 4:05 p.m. – TV: FOX)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

