Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Juanyeh Thomas had another strong performance and Harrison Butker continues to shine in this week’s edition of #ProJackets.

JUANYEH THOMAS had himself a day on Sunday, racking up four solo tackles in the Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals. Thomas has taken over 90% of safety snaps in three games this year for Dallas and has not disappointed: he’s tallied his career best and second-best in solo tackles this year with five and four during these games. As Dallas continues to be in the playoff hunt, watch out for more production out of Thomas.

HARRISON BUTKER had another quality outing for the Chiefs, making both field goals with a long of 46 yards and tallying an extra point as well. Butker ranks in the top 10 in the National Football League in longest field goal, extra points made, extra points attempted, and extra point percentage. The Chiefs head to Denver to take on the Broncos this Sunday on CBS.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens: Did not play in this weeks’ matchup.

Week 10: vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 9: at Buffalo Bills: 2-2 FG, 1-1 XP in Chiefs’ 28-21 loss.

Week 10: at Denver Broncos (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 9: vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 1 catch for 18 yards in Buffalo’s 28-21 victory.

Week 10: at Miami Dolphins (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 9: at Detroit Lions: 10 carries for 36 yards in Vikings’ 27-24 victory.

Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4 solo tackles in Cowboys’ 27-17 loss.

Week 10: BYE

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens: Placed on the Injury Reserve list with a pectoral injury.

Week 10: vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

KEION WHITE (DE– SAN FRANCISCO 49ers)

Third NFL season

Week 9: at New York Giants: Did not play in this weeks’ matchup.

Week 10: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 29% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final regular-season home game of 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field:

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.