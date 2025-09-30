Georgia Tech #ProJackets Baseball Report

THE FLATS – With the 2025 MLB regular season in the books, there are three #ProJackets that will be competing in the playoffs: Brant Hurter and Justyn-Henry Malloy of the sixth-seeded Detroit Tigers will take on Cleveland in a three-game wild card series beginning at 1:08 p.m. on ESPN while August call-up Zach Maxwell of the sixth-seeded Cincinnati Reds will begin their wild card series at the Dodgers at 9:08 p.m., also on ESPN.

Hurter appeared in 43 games for the Tigers this season, pitching in 63.0 innings and making four starts as an opener. He recorded five holds and was two-for-two in save situations while striking out 68 and posting a 2.43 ERA, tied for the 26th lowest ERA among MLB pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched and tied for the 11th lowest among American league hurlers with 60.0+ IP.

Brant Hurter, Dirty 82mph Sweeper…and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/1yCD4dtPpL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 26, 2025

Since August 1, #Tigers Brant Hurter has allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 9 appearances (8.1 IP) with 4 walks and 8 strikeouts. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) September 27, 2025

Malloy was called back up to Detroit for the final week of the regular season, going 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the Tigers’ final series of the season to secure the final spot in the American league playoffs. He finished his second season in Detroit with 52 games played and 104 at bats, posting a .221 average and seven extra base hits to go along with 17 RBI.

Justyn-Henry Malloy is only the 3rd hitter with 2 hits off Aroldis Chapman this season. The other 2 are Jake Mangum and Christian Yelich. — Tigers Torkmoil (@bythewaybro) September 27, 2025

Maxwell made his debut on August 23rd, recording five strikeouts in two innings. He finished the regular season with 10.0 innings pitched out of the Reds’ bullpen recording 13 strikeouts with a 4.50 ERA.

Zach Maxwell's 5Ks in 2 innings. pic.twitter.com/uAykfVWi6P — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 24, 2025

Maxwell was one of five #ProJackets to make their MLB debut this season along with Connor Thomas (Milwuakee), Kristian Campbell (Boston), Chandler Simpson (Tampa Bay) and Tristin English (Arizona) – a new record for Yellow Jacket debuts in a single season.

Simpson appeared in 109 games for Tampa, delivering a .295 average with 122 hits, 53 runs, 44 stolen bases and 26 RBI. He becomes the 93rd player in MLB history to eclipse 40 stolen bases in his rookie season. His 44 stolen bases in only 441 plate appearances were the most by an MLB rookie with fewer than 490 plate appearances since Artie Clarke (44 SB in 431 PA) did so back in 1890, according to FanGraphs.

Bart completed his sixth season and second with the Pirates, playing in 93 games and posting a career-high 71 hits for a .249 average and 30 RBI. His .356 BABIP (batting average on balls in play) was tops among MLB catchers with at least 300 plate appearances.