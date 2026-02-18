Georgia Tech Partners with Atlanta News First for “Jackets All-Access” Show

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has partnered with Atlanta News First to produce an inside look at Georgia Tech baseball throughout the 2026 season. “Jackets All Access”, a new, half-hour weekly program dedicated to Tech baseball will debut on Friday at 7:00 p.m. with subsequent episodes airing at 7:30p.m each Wednesday during the baseball season on Atlanta News First.

Episodes will also be available on the ANF+ streaming channel available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TVs, as well as on Peachtree Sports Network, channel 17.2. For more information, visit atlantanewsfirst.com

“We’re really excited to be partnering with ANF for this season,” Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey said. “I’ve said it before, but we have an elite group this season, not just in terms of talent and ability on the field but off the field too. I’m excited for our fans to get that inside look at the chemistry these guys have developed and get to know our players on a more personal level for what is going to be a special season on The Flats.”

“Georgia Tech baseball has a rich tradition of success, has produced an impressive amount of major league players, and our viewers are excited to meet and learn about the Jackets next wave of talent,” WANF general manager Erik Schrader said. “’Jackets All Access’ will deliver the in-depth coverage and exclusive access our audience expects from Atlanta News First.”

The show will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Yellow Jackets as they embark on one of the most-anticipated seasons in program history. A preseason consensus top-five team for the first time since 2003, the reigning 2025 ACC regular-season champion Yellow Jackets are out for more hardware in 2026. Already this season, Tech baseball has seen unprecedented fan interest, setting program records for season ticket sales and largest opening-day crowd.

“Jackets All Access” will provide fans with exclusive interviews with players and coaches as well as in-depth looks at the inner workings of the program, as Georgia Tech attempts to return to the College World Series for the first time in 20 years.

