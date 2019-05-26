Georgia Tech Officially Named Regional Host Site

THE FLATS – Sixth-ranked Georgia Tech baseball has been named an official NCAA Regional host site for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the association announced on Sunday night.

The ACC Coastal Division Champion and ACC Tournament Runner-Up Yellow Jackets (41-17) will make its 32nd appearances in the NCAA Tournament and host the opening round for the 12th time in program history and first since 2011.

The Jackets are 63-52 (.547) all-time in Regional action and are 24-13 (.649) when playing the opening round of the tournament on The Flats at its home, Russ Chandler Stadium.

Georgia Tech will now await the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, May 27 to find out its seeding and what three teams will join it at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Selection Show is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

