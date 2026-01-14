Georgia Tech Names Semore Defensive Coordinator

THE FLATS – Jason Semore , a coaching veteran with nearly a decade of experience as a defensive coordinator, has returned to Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets’ new DC, head coach Brent Key announced on Wednesday.

“It’s exciting to welcome Jason Semore back to The Flats as our new defensive coordinator,” Key said. “He brings a lot of experience and success as a defensive play-caller, and our philosophies and vision for what our defense should look like – aggressive, causing negative plays and creative turnovers – are in complete alignment. I can’t wait to get to work with him and our defensive staff.”

Entering his 20th season as a collegiate coach, Semore has spent nine seasons as a defensive coordinator at Southern Miss (2025), Marshall (2023-24), Valdosta State (2021), Montana (2016-17), Colorado School of Mines (2014) and Adams State (co-coordinator – 2008-09).

At Marshall, Semore built one of the nation’s most aggressive defenses, ranking among the top 20 nationally in sacks (20th in 2023, 18th in 2024) and the top 30 in tackles for loss (23rd in 2023, 27th in 2024) both seasons. His Marshall defenses also ranked among the top 20 nationally on third down (19th in 2023, ninth in 2024) and in the top 40 in the red zone (ninth in 2023, 34th in 2024) and interceptions (25th in 2023, 36th in 2024). In 2024, the Thundering Herd had a top 40 pass defense (31st in efficiency, 37th in yards allowed), en route to a 10-3 season and Sun Belt Conference championship.

In his lone season at Southern Miss, Semore’s defense led the nation in interceptions (23) and ranked third in total takeaways.

At Valdosta State, he helped lead the Blazers to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the 2021 NCAA Division II national championship game. In his season at the helm of VSU’s defense, the Blazers ranked among the top 20 nationally in defensive touchdowns (seventh – 4), pass defense (15th – 160.0 ypg), red-zone defense (15th – .673) and fumble recoveries (16th – 12). Valdosta State ranked among the top two in the Gulf South Conference – one of Division II’s most competitive leagues – in 10 different defensive statistical categories in 2021, including scoring defense (second – 22.7 ppg).

Semore produced the Big Sky Conference’s top-ranked defense as Montana’s defensive coordinator in 2016 (349.0 ypg) and helped lead Colorado School of Mines to a 10-2 season and NCAA Division II playoffs appearance as the Orediggers’ DC in 2014.

Before his stints as defensive coordinator at Marshall and Southern Miss, Semore spent 3-of-4 seasons at Georgia Tech, first as a defensive analyst in 2019 and 2020, then as linebackers coach in 2022. He was named one of five finalists for FootballScoop’s Linebackers Coach of the Year award, after overseeing the tutelage of a pair of all-ACC linebackers in Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, who both ranked in the top 25 nationally in total tackles. Eley also ranked third nationally in forced fumbles and Thomas ranked 22nd in fumble recoveries in Semore’s lone season coaching the Yellow Jackets’ linebackers.

Semore was also named interim special teams coordinator and played a huge role in the revamp of Georgia Tech’s special teams after Key was named interim head coach in 2022. In particular, Semore oversaw an overhaul in punt coverage that resulted in the Jackets having no punts blocked over the final eight games of the season after they had four blocked in the four games before Key took the helm.

In addition to his experience as a defensive coordinator and his two prior stints at Georgia Tech, Semore’s collegiate coaching resume also includes time as senior defensive advisor at Temple (2018), a season as secondary coach and special teams coordinator at Montana (2015), two seasons as a defensive assistant at Oklahoma State (2012-13), a pair of seasons as outside linebackers coach at Tulsa (2010-11), his two seasons at Adams State, where he was secondary coach and special teams coordinator in addition to his co-defensive coordinator duties (2008-09) and a season as secondary coach at Colorado School of Mines (2007). Highlights of those stops include bowl appearances in each of his five seasons at Temple, Oklahoma State and Tulsa and an NCAA Division I FCS playoff berth at Montana (2015).