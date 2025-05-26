Georgia Tech Named No. 2 Seed at Oxford Regional

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (40-17, 19-11 ACC) has been named a No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional for the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the NCAA Baseball Committee announced Monday.

The 2025 ACC Regular Season Champion Yellow Jackets will join top-seeded Ole Miss (40-19), as well as three-seeded Western Kentucky (46-12) and fourth-seeded Murray State (39-13).

The Jackets will begin the Regional at 4 p.m. ET against WKU. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

This will be the 36th NCAA Tournament berth for GT and the fifth in the last six years. The Jackets are 79-71 (.527) all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 71-60 (.542) in Regional action. This is the 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in the Danny Hall era with the Jackets posting a 64-55 (.538) postseason record in that span

This season, the Yellow Jackets posted a 13-6 record on the road (.684) – the best road record since 2004 (14-3). This will be the final regional for 2025 ACC Coach of the Year Danny Hall who announced back in March that this would be his final season on The Flats. Coach Hall has led the Yellow Jackets to five Super Regional Appearances (2000, ’02, ’04, ’05, ’06) and three College World Series appearances (1994, 2002 and 2006).

