Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball Season Tickets on Sale

THE FLATS – Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2020-21 men’s basketball season are on sale today. The men’s season ticket includes 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games, plus big non-conference games against Georgia and Georgia State.
Tech’s 10-game home ACC schedule for the men includes perennial powers Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia, as well as Boston College, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, and traditional home-and-away partners Clemson and Notre Dame. Dates and tip times for conference games will be announced in late summer.
Georgia will make its semi-annual visit to McCamish Pavilion on Nov. 19, while crosstown foe Georgia State is on the home slate for the first time since 2008. Also included in the season-ticket package is the Yellow Jackets Nov. 27 meeting with Kentucky at State Farm Arena.
Men’s season ticket prices start at $290, the same stating price point as 2019-20. Season ticket members will also have priority access to purchase tickets from the Georgia Tech allotment for the Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup vs. Kentucky at State Farm Arena. Other benefits include savings of $25 per seat for returning season ticket members who renew prior to July 13, access to a four installment, interest free payment plan, and significant cost savings compared to single game prices.
Many Tech fans have questions related to the upcoming season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the GTAA is offering a Fan First Guarantee, including a fan-friendly refund policy for the upcoming season in the event games are not played as scheduled or played without fans in attendance.
Click here for details and answers to other frequently asked questions.
Tech’s non-conference slate begins with three November games that comprise the season-opening Georgia Tech Showcase at McCamish Pavilion. Tech will open the regular-season Nov. 12 against Mount St. Mary’s, and follows that with a Nov. 16 game against James Madison. After the Nov. 19 game against the Georgia, the showcase wraps up Nov. 22 when Longwood visits Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets also host Florida A&M on Dec. 18 and Delaware State on Dec. 20.
Pastner welcomes back the Yellow Jackets’ top three scorers – senior guard Jose Alvarado and junior guard Michael Devoe, and senior forward Moses Wright) – and three other key rotation players to a team that went 17-14 in 2019-20, and posted its highest ACC finish (11-9, fifth place) since 2005. Tech has bolstered the veteran squad with three highly-regarded freshmen and a pair of transfers.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is beginning its fifth year under head coach Josh Pastner, having finished fifth in the ACC in 2019-20, the program’s highest finish since 2005. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.