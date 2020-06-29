Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball Season Tickets on Sale

Ticket Information | Buy/Renew Season Ticket Memberships | Men’s non-conference schedule | Return to competition FAQ

THE FLATS – Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2020-21 men’s basketball season are on sale today. The men’s season ticket includes 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games, plus big non-conference games against Georgia and Georgia State.

Tech’s 10-game home ACC schedule for the men includes perennial powers Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia, as well as Boston College, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, and traditional home-and-away partners Clemson and Notre Dame. Dates and tip times for conference games will be announced in late summer.

Georgia will make its semi-annual visit to McCamish Pavilion on Nov. 19, while crosstown foe Georgia State is on the home slate for the first time since 2008. Also included in the season-ticket package is the Yellow Jackets Nov. 27 meeting with Kentucky at State Farm Arena.

Men’s season ticket prices start at $290, the same stating price point as 2019-20. Season ticket members will also have priority access to purchase tickets from the Georgia Tech allotment for the Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup vs. Kentucky at State Farm Arena. Other benefits include savings of $25 per seat for returning season ticket members who renew prior to July 13, access to a four installment, interest free payment plan, and significant cost savings compared to single game prices.

Many Tech fans have questions related to the upcoming season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the GTAA is offering a Fan First Guarantee, including a fan-friendly refund policy for the upcoming season in the event games are not played as scheduled or played without fans in attendance.

