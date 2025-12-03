Georgia Tech Inks 20 on Opening Day of Early Signing Period

THE FLATS – Twenty high school seniors signed grant-in-aid papers to attend Georgia Tech and play football for the Yellow Jackets in 2026 during the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.
With Tech losing six defensive backs and three wide receivers to graduation following its upcoming bowl game, the Jackets’ initial crop of signees features five DBs and five WRs, as well as three linebackers, two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two tight ends and a punter.
Size was a priority, as 11 of the 20 signees stand at least 6-foot-2 and the four linemen average 312 pounds.
Highlighting another one of head coach Brent Key’s primary recruiting tenets, 11 of the first 20 newcomers hail from Georgia, while 19-of-20 come from the talent-rich states of Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Only Baltimore-area native Chris Hewitt, Jr., one of three four-star defensive backs among Wednesday’s signees, is from outside of the Southeast region.
Georgia Tech will likely sign additional prospects during the final two days of the early signing period, which runs through Friday.
Visit the National Signing Day Central page for a full list of signees, plus bios, graphics and videos for each newcomer. Signing Day Central will be updated throughout the early signing period.
