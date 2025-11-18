Georgia Tech Holds Steady in Third CFP Rankings

Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1 ACC) has been a part of each of the CFP’s first three weekly rankings of the season. The Yellow Jackets came in at No. 17 in the initial CFP rankings two weeks ago, then rose to No. 16 last week. The Jackets’ No. 16 CFP ranking remains their highest since they were tabbed 12th in the final rankings of 2014, the playoff’s inaugural season.

Tech was included in the CFP’s top 25 six times in seven weeks in 2014, reaching as high as No. 11, but the Yellow Jackets did not return to the playoff rankings until this season.

Regardless of the current rankings, Georgia Tech controls its own destiny for its first-ever CFP berth, as a win on Saturday versus Pitt would clinch an ACC Championship Game berth for the Jackets. The winner of the ACC title is all but assured to be a part of the 12-team CFP field, as the five highest-ranked conference champions are granted automatic bids.

In between Saturday’s showdown with Pitt and a potential ACC Championship Game, Georgia Tech also hosts archrival Georgia (No. 4 in this week’s CFP rankings) in its regular-season finale on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A win over the Bulldogs would give the Yellow Jackets’ resume for a CFP at-large bid a big boost.

Georgia Tech and Pitt will square off on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field over the first two months of the season was up 29% over 2024.

A limited number of tickets for Saturday’s mammoth matchup with Pitt – one of the biggest home games in Georgia Tech history – remain on sale. In addition to an ACC Championship Game berth being on the line for the Jackets, Saturday will also serve as Senior Day (with Tech honoring its 26 seniors prior to their final game on The Flats), Military Appreciation Day and the 25th anniversary of the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive.

Click HERE to purchase tickets while they last.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the event that crowns the national champion in college football. The CFP selection committee ranks the top 25 teams each of the final seven weeks of the college football season. The five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams in the final rankings will be seeded into a 12-team bracket, with the four highest-ranked teams receiving a first-round bye. The teams ranked Nos. 5-12 will play in the CFP First Round, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds. The Playoff Quarterfinals and Playoff Semifinals rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship will be on Monday, January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For additional information on the College Football Playoff, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

