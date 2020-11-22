Georgia Tech Golf: 2020 Ramblin’ Wreck Cup

Head coach Bruce Heppler welcomed more than 175 golfers last Monday as Georgia Tech golf hosted its largest crowd ever for the annual Ramblin’ Wreck Cup annual fund-raiser tournament at the Golf Club of Georgia. The tournament included 35 groups of five and used both the club’s Lakeside and Creekside courses. Every group played with either a current or former Yellow Jacket, and the group of returning players included major champions Stewart Cink (2009 Open Championship) and Larry Mize (1987 Masters), as well as newly minted professional Andy Ogletree, who finished the 2020 Masters as low amateur just the day before, and veteran PGA Tour pros Roberto Castro and Bryce Molder.