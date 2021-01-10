Open search form
Open mobile menu

Georgia Tech Golf: Qualifying in Arizona

Georgia Tech began preparing for its spring season with 108 holes of qualifying last week in Scottsdale, Ariz., site of the NCAA Championship for the next three years. The Yellow Jackets begin the spring with a trip to Panama City, Fla., for the ACC Invitational, Jan. 17-19, at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club.

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

Georgia Tech Golf: Qualifying in Arizona
November 22, 2020 Georgia Tech Golf: 2020 Ramblin' Wreck Cup

Many former Yellow Jacket players returned to help the golf program's annual fund-raiser

Georgia Tech Golf: 2020 Ramblin' Wreck Cup
Bryce Molder
October 2, 2020 Georgia Tech Golf - All-Time Tournament Champions

Bryce Molder's nine tournament victories are the most in program history

Georgia Tech Golf - All-Time Tournament Champions
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets