Georgia Tech Golf: Qualifying in Arizona

Georgia Tech began preparing for its spring season with 108 holes of qualifying last week in Scottsdale, Ariz., site of the NCAA Championship for the next three years. The Yellow Jackets begin the spring with a trip to Panama City, Fla., for the ACC Invitational, Jan. 17-19, at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club.
ACE!
Andy Mao with a hole-in-one during today's qualifying round at Grayhawk
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) January 5, 2021
We've got fans out here at Grayhawk!
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) January 5, 2021
Glad to have one of our PGA Tour legends and our assistant coach Bryce Molder with us today!
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) January 5, 2021