Georgia Tech Golf Coaching History

BRUCE HEPPLER • 1995-present

If a consistently high level of success over a long period of time is the measure of a great program, then Georgia Tech’s golf program under Bruce Heppler would certainly meet the standard. His peers recognized this in 2013 when they inducted him into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame.

Tech’s recent run of Atlantic Coast Conference championships and NCAA Championship finals performances are unprecedented in school history – 10 Atlantic Coast Conference titles in the last 15 years and four trips to match play at the NCAA Championship. Heppler has guided the Yellow Jackets to an NCAA regional every year they have been played since 1998 (no ACC or NCAA championship in 2020 due to the coronavirus), while 17 of those teams advanced to the NCAA Finals, and 11 finished in the top eight, including three runner-up showings. Since 2000, Tech has finished outside the top 10 in both polls only three times.

During his tenure, Tech has won or shared 13 Atlantic Coast Conference titles. Only two ACC coaches have led their teams to more ACC titles than has Heppler. The Yellow Jackets have captured or shared 64 team titles overall. He was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2019 for the 10th time, more than any ACC coach in conference history.

In a July, 2015 poll of his coaching peers conducted by Golfweek magazine, Heppler ranked No. 3. His program was ranked No. 2 among College Factual’s ranking of the best colleges to play golf, taking into account both the quality of the golf team, as well as the academic success of the players and the quality of the school