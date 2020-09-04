Georgia Tech Golf – ACC Individual Champions

Open search form
Nine different Georgia Tech golfers have been ACC individual champions since 1985, when Bob McDonnell won medalist honors and led the Yellow Jackets to their first team championship in 1985. Anders Albertson (2013, 2015) and David Duval (1991, 1993) are the only Jackets to capture two championships.

ANDERS ALBERTSON – 2013, 2015

DAVID DUVAL – 1991, 1993

CHESSON HADLEY – 2010

PAUL HALEY – 2011

BOB MCDONNELL – 1985

BRYCE MOLDER – 2000

MIKKO RANTANEN – 1994

OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS – 2014

CAMERON TRINGALE – 2006

