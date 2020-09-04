Georgia Tech Golf – ACC Individual Champions

Nine different Georgia Tech golfers have been ACC individual champions since 1985, when Bob McDonnell won medalist honors and led the Yellow Jackets to their first team championship in 1985. Anders Albertson (2013, 2015) and David Duval (1991, 1993) are the only Jackets to capture two championships.
ANDERS ALBERTSON – 2013, 2015
DAVID DUVAL – 1991, 1993
CHESSON HADLEY – 2010
PAUL HALEY – 2011
BOB MCDONNELL – 1985
BRYCE MOLDER – 2000
MIKKO RANTANEN – 1994
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS – 2014
CAMERON TRINGALE – 2006