Georgia Tech Golf ACC Championship Teams

Georgia Tech’s golf program has won 18 Atlantic Coast Conference championships, tied for most in ACC history with Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets won their first title in 1985 and were the most recent ACC Champions in 2019 (no championship was held in 2020). Current head coach Bruce Heppler has guided the Jackets to 13 of the 18 titles.
1985
Front row from left: Bill McDonald, assistant coach Les Petherick, Davy Hopson, Jeff Hull, Jeff Brown. Back row from left: Lenny Nash, Nacho Gervas, Jay Nichols. Bob McDonnell, Frank Harbist, Bobby Jones, head coach Puggy Blackmon, Don Williams, Jett Rich, Rod Park, Peter Davison, Charlie Thomas.
1991
Front row: Mike Clark, Chan Reeves, Greg McDonald, Trey Holroyd. Second row: Chris Holroyd, Shawn Stewart, Briny Baird, Jimmy Johnston, Chris Stobs
1992
From left: Assistant coach Kim Evans, Jimmy Johnston, Sam Hulsey, Briny Baird, Stewart Cink, Hank Smith, Wyatt Rollins, Carlos Beautell, David Duval, head coach Puggy Blackmon
1993
From left: Assistant coach Kim Evans, Tommy Johnston, head coach Puggy Blackmon, Stewart Cink, Michael Cress, Mikko Rantanen, David Duval, Jason Walters, Sam Hulsey, Mike Nicklaus, Carlos Beautell
1994
Front row from left: Assistant coach Kim Evans, Tommy Johnston, Mike Nicklaus, Jason Walters, Sam Hulsey, Mikko Rantanen, Stewart Cink, head coach Puggy Blackmon,. Back row: Lance Stover, Brian Newton, Matt Filipowicz, Carlos Beautell, Michael Cress, Wyatt Rollins, Brad Carroll.
1999
Kneeling in front (from left): Wes Latimer, Kris Mikkelsen. Standing from left: assistant coach Vicky Newman, Carlton Forrester, Matt Weibring, Troy Matteson, Chip Brown, Matt Kuchar, Bryce Molder, Mike Pearson, Adam Cranford, head coach Bruce Heppler.
2001
Front row from left: Matt Weibring, assistant coach Vicky Newman, Bryce Molder. Second row from left: Adam Cranford, Wes Latimer, Kris Mikkelsen, Wren Fowler, Back row from left: Troy Matteson, head coach Bruce Heppler, Jake Ellison.
2002
From left: head coach Bruce Heppler, assistant Vicky Newman, Chan Song, Matt Weibring, Kris Mikkelsen, Nicholas Thompson, Troy Matteson, assistant coach Brandon Goethals
2006
Seated from left: Mike Barbosa, Thomas Jordan. Standing from left: head coach Bruce Heppler, Kevin Larsen, assistant Vicky Newman, Adam Cohan, Roberto Castro, Taylor Hall, Cameron Tringale, David Dragoo.
2007
Standing from left: assistant coach Vicky Newman, Roberto Castro, Cameron Tringale, Taylor Hall, Kevin Larsen, Adam Cohan, head coach Bruce Heppler. Kneeling from left: David Dragoo, Paul Haley, John Tyler Griffin, Daniel Bowden, Chesson Hadley.
2009
Standing (from left): David Dragoo, Minghao Wang, William Miller, Taylor Hall, Paul Haley (in rumble seat), James White, head coach Bruce Heppler, assistant coach Christian Newton. Kneeling in front (from left): Cameron Tringale, John-Tyler Griffin, Adam Cohan, Chesson Hadley.
2010
From left: Head coach Bruce Heppler, Minghao Wang, Seth Reeves, Paul Haley, John-Tyler Griffin, James White, Bo Andrews, Kyle Scott, William Miller, Chesson Hadley, assistant coach Christian Newton.
2011
Standing from left – William Miller, Minghao Wang, Kyle Scott, Seth Reeves, Bo Andrews, Richard Werenski. Seated from left – Assistant coach Christian Newton, John-Tyler Griffin, James White, Paul Haley, Head coach Bruce Heppler.
2012
From left to right – Head coach Bruce Heppler, Ollie Schniederjans, Minghao Wang, Anders Albertson, Drew Czuchry, James White, Seth Reeves, William Miller, Bo Andrews, Richard Werenski, associate head coach Christian Newton.
2014
From left: head coach Bruce Heppler, assistant coach Brennan Webb, Ollie Schniederjans, Seth Reeves, Anders Albertson, Richard Werenski (standing in back), Vincent Whaley, Bo Andrews, Drew Czuchry, Michael Hines.
2015
Front row: Anders Albertson, James Clark, Jacob Joiner, Michael Pisciotta. Middle row: Chris Petefish, Drew Czuchry, Michael Hines. Back row: Associate head coach Brennan Webb, Ollie Schniederjans, Vincent Whaley, head coach Bruce Heppler.
2018
From left: Assistant coach Drew McGee, James Clark, Tyler Joiner, Noah Norton, Ben Smith, Chris Petefish, Anton Serafini, Will Dickson, Luke Schniederjans, Michael Pisciotta, Andy Ogletree, Tyler Strafaci, Jacob Joiner, head coach Bruce Heppler
2019
From left: Head coach Bruce Heppler, Ben Smith, Noah Norton, Anton Serafini, Bartley Forrester, Will Dickson, Andy Ogletree, Luke Schniederjans (in driver’s seat), Tyler Strafaci, James Clark, Connor Howe, Luka Karaulic, assistant coach Drew McGee