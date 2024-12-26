Georgia Tech Football Holds 2024 Banquet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Georgia Tech football held its 2024 team banquet on Wednesday night in Birmingham, Ala.

At the banquet, Tech honored its 21 seniors who will play in their final game in the White and Gold on Friday in the Birmingham Bowl versus Vanderbilt, its five permanent team captains and its annual award winners.

Seniors

DL Zeek Biggers

TE Avery Boyd

DB LaMiles Brooks

DB Warren Burrell

WR Trent Davis

OL Weston Franklin

LS Henry Freer

TE Ryland Goede

DL Thomas Gore

DL Kevin Harris II

TE Jackson Hawes

WR Abdul Janneh, Jr.

WR Chase Lane

QB Brody Rhodes

DL Joshua Robinson

LS Will Scissum

DL Makius Scott

P David Shanahan

LB Trenilyas Tatum

OL Jordan Williams

DL Sylvain Yondjouen

Permanent Team Captains

LB Kyle Efford

OL Weston Franklin

QB Haynes King

LS Will Scissum

OL Jordan Williams

Award Winners

Offensive Developmental Award – RB Daylon Gordon

Defensive Developmental Award – DB Cedric Franklin II

Offensive Most Improved Player – TE Avery Boyd

Defensive Most Improved Player – LB Trenilyas Tatum

Comeback Player of the Year – DL Sylvain Yondjouen

Iron Jacket – TE Jackson Hawes

Academic Excellence – DL Makius Scott

Most Outstanding Wide Receiver – Malik Rutherford

Most Outstanding Offensive Back – Jamal Haynes

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman – Keylan Rutledge

Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman – Zeek Biggers

Most Outstanding Linebacker – Kyle Efford

Most Outstanding Defensive Back – Rodney Shelley

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player – Abdul Janneh, Jr.

Rookie of the Year – QB Aaron Philo

Offensive Player of the Year – OL Jordan Williams

Defensive Player of the Year – DL Jordan van den Berg

Most Valuable Player – QB Haynes King

Tech Man – LS Will Scissum

Georgia Tech closes the 2024 season on Friday versus Vanderbilt in the 2024 Birmingham Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

