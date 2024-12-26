Georgia Tech Football Holds 2024 Banquet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Georgia Tech football held its 2024 team banquet on Wednesday night in Birmingham, Ala.
At the banquet, Tech honored its 21 seniors who will play in their final game in the White and Gold on Friday in the Birmingham Bowl versus Vanderbilt, its five permanent team captains and its annual award winners.
Seniors
DL Zeek Biggers
TE Avery Boyd
DB LaMiles Brooks
DB Warren Burrell
WR Trent Davis
OL Weston Franklin
LS Henry Freer
TE Ryland Goede
DL Thomas Gore
DL Kevin Harris II
TE Jackson Hawes
WR Abdul Janneh, Jr.
WR Chase Lane
QB Brody Rhodes
DL Joshua Robinson
LS Will Scissum
DL Makius Scott
P David Shanahan
LB Trenilyas Tatum
OL Jordan Williams
DL Sylvain Yondjouen
Permanent Team Captains
LB Kyle Efford
OL Weston Franklin
QB Haynes King
LS Will Scissum
OL Jordan Williams
Award Winners
Offensive Developmental Award – RB Daylon Gordon
Defensive Developmental Award – DB Cedric Franklin II
Offensive Most Improved Player – TE Avery Boyd
Defensive Most Improved Player – LB Trenilyas Tatum
Comeback Player of the Year – DL Sylvain Yondjouen
Iron Jacket – TE Jackson Hawes
Academic Excellence – DL Makius Scott
Most Outstanding Wide Receiver – Malik Rutherford
Most Outstanding Offensive Back – Jamal Haynes
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman – Keylan Rutledge
Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman – Zeek Biggers
Most Outstanding Linebacker – Kyle Efford
Most Outstanding Defensive Back – Rodney Shelley
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player – Abdul Janneh, Jr.
Rookie of the Year – QB Aaron Philo
Offensive Player of the Year – OL Jordan Williams
Defensive Player of the Year – DL Jordan van den Berg
Most Valuable Player – QB Haynes King
Tech Man – LS Will Scissum
Georgia Tech closes the 2024 season on Friday versus Vanderbilt in the 2024 Birmingham Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
