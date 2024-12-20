Georgia Tech Fan Events at Birmingham Bowl

THE FLATS – Multiple events are set for the thousands of Georgia Tech fans that will be in attendance for the 2024 Birmingham Bowl, which pits the Yellow Jackets against Vanderbilt on Friday, Dec. 27 in Birmingham, Ala.

Georgia Tech Pep Rally

Georgia Tech’s official Birmingham Bowl pep rally will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 4 p.m. CT on the main stage of the Bud Light Fan Fest in Uptown Birmingham’s Entertainment District (located just south of Protective Stadium).

Tech head coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets’ captains – LB Kyle Efford, OL Weston Franklin, QB Haynes King, LS Will Scissum and OL Jordan Williams – will all participate in the pep rally, which will also feature the Yellow Jackets’ marching band, spirit squads and, of course, Buzz.

The Georgia Tech pep rally is part of Bud Light Fan Fest, which is free and open to the public from 1-5 p.m. CT. In addition to the teams’ pep rallies, the event will feature live music, interactive games and a kids’ zone, as well as food and beverages for purchase. Fan Fest will conclude with a fireworks display at 5 p.m. CT.

Georgia Tech Alumni Association Tailgate Party

The Georgia Tech Alumni Association will hold a pregame pep rally for Tech fans at Topgolf Birmingham (1111 24th Street N.), located just east of Protective Stadium. The event will feature unlimited golf play in heated bays, multiple bars, special giveaways and visits from the Georgia Tech marching band and Buzz.

Tickets – which include food buffet, soft drinks, unlimited golf and parking – are $80 for adults (includes one beer/wine drink ticket) and $60 for children ages 12 and under if purchased by Monday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. ET. Walk-up tickets will be available if space allows for $85 per person (all ages).

To reserve a spot online, click HERE.

Yellow Jacket Alley

Yellow Jacket Alley – Georgia Tech football’s traditional pregame stadium walk – will be held at Noon CT on Friday, Dec. 27 (two-and-a-half hours prior to kickoff).

Featuring the Ramblin’ Wreck, the Georgia Tech marching band and Tech’s spirit squads, Yellow Jacket Alley will begin at the corner of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. and 22nd Street on the south end of Protective Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to line the Yellow Jacket Alley route – which will travel east along Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., then head north into the stadium – to cheer on the Jackets as they enter the stadium for the highly anticipated matchup with Vanderbilt.

Parking

For full Birmingham Bowl parking information, visit birminghambowl.com/visitors/parking.

Kickoff for the 2024 Birmingham Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 27 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

For more information, visit ramblinwreck.com/bowl.

