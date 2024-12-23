Jackets Primed for Birmingham Bowl vs. Vandy

With 1,910 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes and only one interception this season, QB Haynes King is one of only five NCAA Division I FBS quarterbacks in the last 65 years that has thrown for at least 1,900 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing no more than one interception in a season, joining an elite list that includes Jalen Hurts (Alabama – 2017) and Russell Wilson (NC State – 2008).

• Georgia Tech makes its second-straight bowl appearance and renews a rivalry when it faces Vanderbilt in the 2024 Birmingham Bowl.

• Georgia Tech has earned consecutive bowl berths for the first time since 2013 and 2014 with a 7-5 regular-season record. The Yellow Jackets are in search of bowl wins in back-to-back years for the first time since 2003 and 2004.

• Tech is one of the most decorated bowl teams in college football history. The Yellow Jackets are making their 47th bowl appearance, which is tied for the 15th-most all-time. The Yellow Jackets’ 26 bowl victories are tied for the 11th-most all-time, and their .565 winning percentage in bowl games also ranks 11th.

• This season’s Birmingham Bowl marks Georgia Tech’s second postseason appearance in Birmingham. In 1985, the Yellow Jackets topped Michigan State, 17-14, in the Hall of Fame Classic (later known as the All-American Bowl) at Legion Field.

• Another historic aspect to this year’s Birmingham Bowl is the renewal of the Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt rivalry. The Yellow Jackets and Commodores, who were conference-mates for a total of 48 years in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (1916-21), Southern Conference (1922-32) and Southeastern Conference (1933-63), are meeting for the 39th time overall, but the first time in the postseason. Tech leads the all-time series, 20-15-3.

• The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 20-15-3, but are 12-0-1 against the Commodores since 1948 and haven’t lost to Vandy since 1941. The Jackets have won six-straight in the series since a 10-10 tie in 1965.

• The Georgia Tech-Vanderbilt rivalry spawned a traveling trophy – a cow bell – that has been awarded to the winning team since 1924. Tech has had possession of the bell since its 13-0 win over Vandy in 1948.

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O'Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support.

