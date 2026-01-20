Georgia Tech Finishes in Top 25 for First Time in 11 Years

Georgia Tech is in the final national rankings for the first time since 2014, when it came in at No. 7 in the postseason coaches poll.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football is ranked No. 24 in the final US LBM coaches poll of the 2025 season, which marks the first time in 11 years that the Yellow Jackets have finished the season in the nation’s top 25.

The Yellow Jackets went 9-4 in 2025, which was tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history, and rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in Weeks 9 and 10. Tech was ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is its longest same-season streak since the Jackets were ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech was also 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

Georgia Tech began winter workouts last week, with spring practices starting in March. The Yellow Jackets’ spring football schedule, including the date for April’s annual White and Gold Spring Game, will be announced in the near future.

