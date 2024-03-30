Georgia Tech Falls in Finale to Boston College

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball was unable to take Game 3 of the series, falling 16-7 to Boston College on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (16-10, 3-6 ACC) were held quiet offensively, getting limited to just three runs on the day until scoring four in the eighth. Meanwhile, the Eagles (15-11, 5-7 ACC) were tough to stop, recording 16 runs off 19 hits and scoring five runs in three different innings.

Overall at the plate, Tech was led by Payton Green, who went 2-for-$ with a double and a triple. Nine different Jackets had hits on the day with Drew Burress and Parker Brosius driving in runs. Tech was able to drive in some late runs to keep in the game as true freshman Ryan Jaros hit his first career home run – a two-run shot – and Jett Lovett drilled a two-run double in the eighth.

On the day, Tech used 11 pitchers on the mound. Starter RHP Logan McGuire (2-2) received the loss, allowing four earned runs in 0.2 innings of work.

Boston College was led by Patrick Roche, who went 4-for-5 with four RBI. Starter LHP A.J. Colarusso received the win, allowing three runs on seven hits in 7.0 innings of work.

Georgia Tech remains home on Tuesday, April 2 when it hosts Presbyterian. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

