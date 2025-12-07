Georgia Tech Comes in at No. 22 in Final CFP Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech came in at No. 22 in the final 2025 College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced on Sunday. The ranking marks the first time since 2014 – the Playoff’s inaugural season – that Georgia Tech has been in the CFP’s final top 25.

Georgia Tech closed the regular season at 9-3 overall and 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The 9-3 regular season was the Yellow Jackets’ best since they went 10-2 and were ranked No. 12 in the final CFP rankings in 2014. Tech’s 9-3 campaign is also only the 16th nine-win regular season in the program’s 133-year history.

The Jackets’ 6-2 conference record was good for a tie for second in the final ACC standings and was also Tech’s best finish since ’14. Georgia Tech is the only team that has finished in the top four of the ACC each of the last three seasons.

For the first time in the 12-year CFP era, Georgia Tech was included in each of the selection committee’s six weekly rankings this season. Tech was ranked for 6-of-7 weeks during in ‘14.

The Yellow Jackets will learn their bowl destination and opponent when bowl selections are announced later today.

