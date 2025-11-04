Georgia Tech Comes in at No. 17 in First Playoff Rankings of 2025

THE FLATS – For the first time since 2014, Georgia Tech is in the College Football Playoff rankings, as the Yellow Jackets came in at No. 17 in the CFP’s initial rankings of 2025, which were announced on Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech’s CFP ranking is its highest since it was tabbed 12th in the final rankings of 2014, which was the playoff’s inaugural season. The Jackets were included in CFP’s top 25 six times in seven weeks in 2014, reaching as high as No. 11, but did not return to the playoff rankings until Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1 ACC) are one of five Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the CFP rankings. They’re joined by No. 14 Virginia, No. 15 Louisville, No. 18 Miami (Fla.) and No. 24 Pitt. Tech hosts Pitt on Nov. 24 in what could be one of college football’s most pivotal games of the season in terms of both playoff positioning and the race for a berth in the ACC Championship Game.

Before it returns home to face Pitt, Georgia Tech (ranked 14th in this weeks’s coaches’ poll and 16th in the Associated Press top 25) travels to Boston College on Nov. 15 for the Yellow Jackets’ final road game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 29% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final regular-season home game of 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field:

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the event that crowns the national champion in college football. The CFP selection committee ranks the top 25 teams each of the final seven weeks of the college football season. The five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams in the final rankings will be seeded into a 12-team bracket, with the four highest-ranked teams receiving a first-round bye. The teams ranked Nos. 5-12 will play in the CFP First Round, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds. The Playoff Quarterfinals and Playoff Semifinals rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship will be on Monday, January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For additional information on the College Football Playoff, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

