Georgia Tech-Clemson to Air on ABC

RELATED LINKS

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s home game versus No. 1 Clemson on Saturday will be televised nationally on ABC, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Sunday. As previously announced, the game will kick off at noon at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech is playing on ABC for the third time in five games this season, following its season-opening win at Florida State (Sept. 12) and its home opener versus UCF (Sept. 19). The Yellow Jackets have not played as many as three regular-season games on national network television (ABC/CBS/FOX/NBC) in a single season since 2008 (at Virginia Tech – ABC, vs. Florida State – ABC, at Georgia – CBS).

Georgia Tech (2-2, 2-1 ACC) and Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) are squaring off for the 85th time overall and the 38th-straight year since Tech began playing football in the ACC in 1983. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 50-32-2.

Tickets for the Tech-Clemson showdown are sold out.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.