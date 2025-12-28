Georgia Tech Caps Non-Conference Slate with Win Over Wofford

THE FLATS – A fast start and flurry of career-best performances saw Georgia Tech women’s basketball close out 2025 and its non-conference schedule with a 79-63 victory over Wofford inside McCamish Pavilion Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (5-9, 0-2 ACC) posted a season-high 28 first-quarter points on 81.3% shooting, holding Wofford (5-8, 0-0 SoCon) to just 40 points through three quarters on stingy paint defense. Through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game, Tech allowed just two points inside the paint, including forcing zeroes in the first and third frames.

Brianna Turnage led Tech with a career-high 17 rebounds, the most by a Jacket since Jan. 19, 2023. She also added a career-high seven assists. Erica Moon made her mark on home court Sunday, nearing a triple-double with career-highs in points (11), rebounds (8) and assists (9). Talayah Walker led Tech in scoring once again, posting a career-best 22 points – her third 20-point game in the last five. The Odenton, Md. Native also had seven rebounds.

Joining Moon and Walker in double figures scoring were La’Nya Foster (15), who started her third game this season. Jada Crawshaw entered off the bench and had 14 points with six rebounds in just 16 minutes of action.

Georgia Tech had a season-high 29 assists on 32 made shots and shot 50.8% from the floor. The victory gives Georgia Tech its 14th win in its last 16 non-conference home games and improves the Ramblin’ Wreck to 32-6 at home against non-conference foes since 2020-21.

FIRST HALF

Moon made a driving layup after Tech won the opening tip, introducing a 7-0 run to open the game was capped by a triple from Foster. Wofford finally managed a basket almost two-and-a-half minutes in. Three of the Terriers’ first four scores of the game came from beyond the arc before Walker sank a three of her own to give Tech an 18-11 lead. After nine points each from Walker and Foster, Tech led 26-14 at the 1:03 media timeout and finished with a season-best 28 first-quarter points – ahead 28-16 after one.

Wofford managed a pair of scores to open the second before Ariadna Termis made a layup to get the Jackets to 30. Crawshaw put Tech back up by 12 on a paint basket, now 32-20. A triple from Walker got her to double digits and extended it to 35-20. Another trey from Foster pushed it to 38-20 at the 4:48 media timeout. Walker and Crawshaw combined for four free throws to advance a 14-0 run, seeing Tech ahead 42-20 with under four left. The Terriers got four points via free throw then Crawshaw and Savannah Samuel scored, helping Tech to a 48-27 halftime lead.

SECOND HALF

Wofford opened the half with a triple, followed by a Walker layup – getting her to 16 on the afternoon. After four minutes of near-scoreless action, Moon drilled a trey to get Tech ahead by 22, 55-33, with under four left. Foster managed another trey towards the end of the low-scoring third, helping Tech to a 59-40 lead going into the final 10 minutes.

Moon posted another triple just seconds into the fourth, tying Tech’s longest lead by that point, 62-40. She added a free throw moments later to make it 63-42. The Terriers managed a 6-0 run before Turnage’s career-high-setting seventh assist to Walker broke the run. Walker tied her career-high with 20 points on the shot. She broke it moments later on a driving layup, with Tech ahead 69-50 with six minutes left. D’Asia Thomas-Harris scored her first points coming out of the 5:53 media timeout. Wofford managed to get within 10, 71-61, before back-to-back scores for the Jackets (Crawshaw and Turnage) extended it to 14, 75-61. Crawshaw added another couple scores as Tech held on for the 79-63 win.

GAME NOTES

Georgia Tech improved to 5-2 at home this season.

Georgia Tech’s 48 first-half points tied the season-high (Dec. 8 vs. Norfolk State).

Georgia Tech’s 44 paint points are the second-most by the team this season (46 – Nov. 13 vs. Charleston Southern).

Georgia Tech allowed just 14 paint points Sunday, it’s third-fewest in a game this season.

Moon tied her career-high with 37 minutes of action.

Foster tied her career-high with a team-high three made shots from beyond the arc.