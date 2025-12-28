Georgia Tech Caps Non-Conference Slate with Win Over Wofford

THE FLATS – A fast start and flurry of career-best performances saw Georgia Tech women’s basketball close out 2025 and its non-conference schedule with a 79-63 victory over Wofford inside McCamish Pavilion Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets (5-9, 0-2 ACC) posted a season-high 28 first-quarter points on 81.3% shooting, holding Wofford (5-8, 0-0 SoCon) to just 40 points through three quarters on stingy paint defense. Through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game, Tech allowed just two points inside the paint, including forcing zeroes in the first and third frames.
Brianna Turnage led Tech with a career-high 17 rebounds, the most by a Jacket since Jan. 19, 2023. She also added a career-high seven assists. Erica Moon made her mark on home court Sunday, nearing a triple-double with career-highs in points (11), rebounds (8) and assists (9). Talayah Walker led Tech in scoring once again, posting a career-best 22 points – her third 20-point game in the last five. The Odenton, Md. Native also had seven rebounds.
Joining Moon and Walker in double figures scoring were La’Nya Foster (15), who started her third game this season. Jada Crawshaw entered off the bench and had 14 points with six rebounds in just 16 minutes of action.
Georgia Tech had a season-high 29 assists on 32 made shots and shot 50.8% from the floor. The victory gives Georgia Tech its 14th win in its last 16 non-conference home games and improves the Ramblin’ Wreck to 32-6 at home against non-conference foes since 2020-21.
FIRST HALF
Moon made a driving layup after Tech won the opening tip, introducing a 7-0 run to open the game was capped by a triple from Foster. Wofford finally managed a basket almost two-and-a-half minutes in. Three of the Terriers’ first four scores of the game came from beyond the arc before Walker sank a three of her own to give Tech an 18-11 lead. After nine points each from Walker and Foster, Tech led 26-14 at the 1:03 media timeout and finished with a season-best 28 first-quarter points – ahead 28-16 after one.
Wofford managed a pair of scores to open the second before Ariadna Termis made a layup to get the Jackets to 30. Crawshaw put Tech back up by 12 on a paint basket, now 32-20. A triple from Walker got her to double digits and extended it to 35-20. Another trey from Foster pushed it to 38-20 at the 4:48 media timeout. Walker and Crawshaw combined for four free throws to advance a 14-0 run, seeing Tech ahead 42-20 with under four left. The Terriers got four points via free throw then Crawshaw and Savannah Samuel scored, helping Tech to a 48-27 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF
Wofford opened the half with a triple, followed by a Walker layup – getting her to 16 on the afternoon. After four minutes of near-scoreless action, Moon drilled a trey to get Tech ahead by 22, 55-33, with under four left. Foster managed another trey towards the end of the low-scoring third, helping Tech to a 59-40 lead going into the final 10 minutes.
Moon posted another triple just seconds into the fourth, tying Tech’s longest lead by that point, 62-40. She added a free throw moments later to make it 63-42. The Terriers managed a 6-0 run before Turnage’s career-high-setting seventh assist to Walker broke the run. Walker tied her career-high with 20 points on the shot. She broke it moments later on a driving layup, with Tech ahead 69-50 with six minutes left. D’Asia Thomas-Harris scored her first points coming out of the 5:53 media timeout. Wofford managed to get within 10, 71-61, before back-to-back scores for the Jackets (Crawshaw and Turnage) extended it to 14, 75-61. Crawshaw added another couple scores as Tech held on for the 79-63 win.
GAME NOTES
- Georgia Tech improved to 5-2 at home this season.
- Georgia Tech’s 48 first-half points tied the season-high (Dec. 8 vs. Norfolk State).
- Georgia Tech’s 44 paint points are the second-most by the team this season (46 – Nov. 13 vs. Charleston Southern).
- Georgia Tech allowed just 14 paint points Sunday, it’s third-fewest in a game this season.
- Moon tied her career-high with 37 minutes of action.
- Foster tied her career-high with a team-high three made shots from beyond the arc.
- Georgia Tech overcame a season-low in turnovers by a Tech opponent, with the Terriers giving up the basketball just six times Sunday.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech opens up 2026 with a showdown against #18/18 Notre Dame inside McCamish Pavilion Thursday, Jan. 1. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network. Fans can purchase tickets here.
PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.
Single-game tickets also remain on sale, as well as a Mini Plan for patrons wishing to attend multiple games this season. A Mini Plan includes tickets to four games, anchored by Tech’s marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 plus the choice of three additional Atlantic Coast Conference games.
Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.