Georgia Tech Athletics Launches Fourth Quarter Initiative

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has officially launched its year-end Fourth Quarter Initiative, which gives supporters the opportunity to receive four Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points for every $100 donated to the Athletic Scholarship Fund through the end of the 2025 calendar year.

With the final quarter of 2025 underway, Yellow Jackets supporters can help the Athletic Scholarship Fund finish strong by donating through December 31. The Athletic Scholarship Fund provides direct support for student-athletic scholarships and is one of the A-T Fund’s highest annual priorities, as it helps bridge the gap between endowment returns and scholarship costs.

Fourth Quarter gifts to the Athletic Scholarship Fund will provide donors with four A-T Fund priority points per $100 donated, which is double the two points normally allotted per $100 given. A-T Fund priority points are used to allocate benefits such as seat locations and parking for Georgia Tech athletics home events, as well as access to tickets for away games and postseason events, including ACC and NCAA Championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

“With so much energy and momentum on The Flats, now is the time to seize the opportunity to further invest in our student-athletes, our teams and their drive to compete for championships at the highest levels of collegiate athletics,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “The Fourth Quarter Initiative is a great chance to invest in one of the areas that has the biggest impact on our student-athletes – the Athletic Scholarship Fund. We hope that you’ll join us in investing in the bright future of Tech athletics.”

To contribute to the Fourth Quarter Initiative and begin collecting four A-T Fund priority points for every $100 donated, click HERE. For more information, visit atfund.org/4th-quarter.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.