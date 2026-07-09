Georgia Tech Adds Wreck Deck to Premium Experiences

The Wreck Deck has a capacity of 200-plus fans in a casual setting without reserved seating, featuring café-style accommodations indoors to go along with high-top tables and drink rails for standing-room enjoyment outdoors. The area is accessible via a dedicated entrance and elevator access to its location on the fourth floor of the Fanning Center. It is equipped with a wide array of televisions to ensure that fans don’t miss any of the action on the field or from games across the country, as well as private restrooms and exclusive, premium concessions. The premium concessions feature á la carte food and beverages available for purchase, providing a flexible dining experience.

Located on the top floor of the brand-new Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center, the Wreck Deck combines an upscale sports-cafe atmosphere inside the de la Guardia Cook Family Café with the expansive Moon Family Terrace, which offers one of the best vantage points for all of the exciting action inside Bobby Dodd Stadium and breathtaking views of the Atlanta skyline. Designed for fans looking for a unique and social setting to watch the Yellow Jackets, the Wreck Deck offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy Georgia Tech’s electric gameday atmosphere, while also providing access to the comforts of a climate-controlled indoor space.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics continues to add to its expanding list of premium football gameday experiences at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field with the introduction of the Wreck Deck in 2026.

Wreck Deck tickets begin at just $150 per game and go on sale along with all 2026 Georgia Tech football single-game tickets on Wednesday, July 15. Click HERE to purchase.

Unlike traditional season-long premium seating options, access to the Wreck Deck is available on a per-game basis, giving fans looking for a premium experience the unique flexibility to choose the games that fit their schedule.

The Wreck Deck is just one of Bobby Dodd Stadium’s expanded premium offerings in 2026. Last month, Georgia Tech athletics announced the addition of the West Festival Club, an all-exclusive premium add-on available to season ticket members on the west side of Bobby Dodd Stadium. Additionally, the Genesis Goal Line Club on the north end of the stadium has been expanded in 2026 and is the only premium seating area in the stadium where season tickets are still available (to purchase season tickets in the Genesis Goal Line Club, contact the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office at 888-TECH-TIX or tickets@athletics.gatech.edu).

Expanded premium options are part of 100 improvements to the gameday experience at Bobby Dodd Stadium that will be implemented prior to the 2026 season. A full list of the 100 improvements will be revealed later this summer, ahead of Georgia Tech’s 2026 season opener versus Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 3 (8 p.m. – ESPN).

2026 Georgia Tech Football Tickets

Season Tickets

In addition to opener against Colorado, Georgia Tech’s highly anticipated seven-game home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field also includes a massive non-conference tilt against Tennessee (Sept. 12 – 7 p.m., ESPN) and ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, coming on the heels of back-to-back sellout crowds to close out the 2025 campaign, the only way to guarantee seats for all seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. To become a season ticket member, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Mini Plans

A pair of three-game mini plans are also available now. Each three-game mini plan offer a 15% savings over purchasing tickets on a single-game basis.

The White & Gold Mini Plan tickets for three of the most in-demand home dates of the season – the opener versus Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3), Family Weekend against Mercer (Saturday, Sept. 19) and homecoming versus Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), starting at just $115.

The ACC Pick-3 Mini Plan allows fans to choose three of the Yellow Jackets’ four ACC home games this season – versus Duke (Saturday, Oct. 10), Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), Louisville (Saturday, Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Saturday, Nov. 21) – starting at just $96.

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which was their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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