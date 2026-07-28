Yellow Jackets Picked Fifth in ACC Preseason Poll

THE FLATS – Media that cover Atlantic Coast Conference football have predicted that Georgia Tech will finish in the top third of the league standings for a fourth-straight season, as the Yellow Jackets were picked fifth in the ACC’s 2026 preseason poll.

Georgia Tech placed fifth among the conference’s 17 teams in preseason balloting of 188 ACC media members with 2,006 total points, including two first-place votes.

The Yellow Jackets have outpaced preseason expectations in each of their three full seasons under head coach Brent Key. The Jackets tied for second in the ACC last season after being picked fourth in the 2025 preseason poll, and tied for fourth in the conference after 10th– and 12th-place preseason prognostications in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The Jackets are the only team that has finished in the top four of the ACC standings each of the last three seasons.

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Yellow Jackets’ 6-2 record in ACC play was its best since 2014.

Tech opens fall camp on Monday in preparation for their season opener versus Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now. In addition to the opener versus Colorado, the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated seven-game home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field features another massive non-conference tilt against Tennessee (Sept. 12 – 7 p.m., ESPN), as well as ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

Season Tickets

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, coming on the heels of back-to-back sellout crowds to close out the 2025 campaign, the only way to guarantee the best seats for all seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Mini-Plans

A pair of three-game mini plans offer a 15% savings over purchasing tickets on a single-game basis.

The White & Gold Mini Plan tickets for three of the most in-demand home dates of the season – the opener versus Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3), Family Weekend against Mercer (Saturday, Sept. 19) and homecoming versus Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), starting at just $115.

The ACC Pick-3 Mini Plan allows fans to choose three of the Yellow Jackets’ four ACC home games this season – versus Duke (Saturday, Oct. 10), Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), Louisville (Saturday, Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Saturday, Nov. 21) – starting at just $96.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets start as low as $30. Tickets for the all-new Wreck Deck premium experience in the Fanning Center, available for purchase on a single-game basis only, start at $150.

For more information and to purchase 2026 Georgia Tech football tickets today, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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