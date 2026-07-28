Georgia Tech Athletics’ Brand Skyrockets Globally

THE FLATS – Sparked by competitive success, Georgia Tech athletics’ brand recognition skyrocketed across the globe in 2025-26.

Most notable among the metrics that illustrate the Yellow Jackets’ continued brand expansion is their earned media during the 2025 football season, when Tech opened 8-0 (for the first time since 1966), reached as high as No. 7 in the national rankings (its highest regular-season ranking since 2009), won nine regular-season games and finished in the top 25 nationally (both for the first time since 2014). Over the course of the 13-game season, Georgia Tech had a total earned media reach of 44.8 billion, or more than five times Earth’s total population (earned media is public exposure or brand attention that is not paid for or controlled directly by an entity, including news coverage and social media dialog).

The football program’s earned media reach in 2025 translated to an ad equivalency value (the figure that the same amount of exposure would cost in paid advertising) of $200.4 million for Georgia Tech.

Tech football’s earned media reach and ad equivalency value have grown exponentially since head coach Brent Key took the reins, with earned media reach up 276% and ad equivalency value up 1,328% since 2022.

The earned media metrics were buoyed by Tech football’s viewership numbers in 2025. In 10 games that were televised on Nielsen-rated networks during the ’25 season, Georgia Tech football totaled 33.8 million viewers, which ranked No. 2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and in the top 20 nationally in total viewership. Like its earned media numbers, the Yellow Jackets’ viewership has surged in recent seasons, up 257% since 2023.

Georgia Tech’s efforts and its fans’ loyal engagement in the social media space have also played a large part in the overall growth of the Yellow Jackets’ brand. Year-over-year achievements include: