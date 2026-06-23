West Festival Club Coming to Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2026

THE FLATS – As a way to continue to enhance the fan experience Georgia Tech athletics will introduce the West Festival Club to its selection of premium experiences at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026. The West Festival Club will offer season ticket members on the west side of Bobby Dodd Stadium a first-of-its-kind premium experience, with all-inclusive food and beverages, private restrooms and a dedicated stadium entrance.

The West Festival Club will be located on the bottom floor of the Bill Moore Student Success Center, accessible via elevator or stairs from Bobby Dodd Stadium’s west festival concourse, and will offer indoor and outdoor club level experience. The outside portion of the West Festival Club was previously the merchandise area. The climate-controlled space will be furnished with a 90-inch TV and feature grab-and-go service for food and beverages so fans don’t miss any of the action.

A sample all-inclusive gameday menu includes:

Entrees

Pork Spareribs, Fried Chicken Wings, Cheeseburger, Jumbo Beef Franks

Sides

Loaded Nachos, Creamy Mac N Cheese

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie, Deluxe Cookies

Beverages

Coca-Cola Products, Beer & Wine

Access to the West Festival Club will be sold via season passes. Football season ticket members whose seats are located on the west side of Bobby Dodd Stadium have the opportunity to request access passes, and requests will be fulfilled via Alexander-Tharpe Fund Priority Points order. Each access pass costs $2,000.

Requests for access passes will be available on Thursday, July 2. Football season ticket members whose seats are located on the west side will receive an email with the request link. To contact the A-T fund, call (404) 894-5414 or email atfund@athletics.gatech.edu

The West Festival Club is just one of at Bobby Dodd Stadium’s expanded premium offerings in 2026. The Genesis Goal Line Club on the north end of the stadium has been expanded in 2026 and is the only all-inclusive premium area in the stadium where season tickets are still available. To purchase season tickets in the Genesis Goal Line Club, contact the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office at 888-TECH-TIX or tickets@athletics.gatech.edu.

Additionally, a single game premium experience will be available for fans on the terrace of the new Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center, which overlooks the field in the northwest corner of Bobby Dodd Stadium. More information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Expanded premium options are part of 100 improvements to the gameday experience at Bobby Dodd Stadium that will be implemented prior to the 2026 season. A full list of the 100 improvements will be revealed later this summer, ahead of Georgia Tech’s 2026 season opener versus Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 3 (8 p.m. – ESPN).

In addition to opener against Colorado, Georgia Tech’s highly anticipated seven-game home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field also includes a massive non-conference tilt against Tennessee (Sept. 12 – 7 p.m., ESPN) and ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, coming on the heels of back-to-back sellout crowds to close out the 2025 campaign, the only way to guarantee seats at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. To become a season ticket member, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which was their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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