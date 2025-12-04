Georgia Tech Adds Three More on Second Day of Early Signing Period

THE FLATS – Three additional high school seniors signed grant-in-aid papers to attend Georgia Tech and play football for the Yellow Jackets in 2026 during the second day of the early signing period on Thursday.

Tech added size and physicality in the trenches today, with all three signees playing either offensive or defensive line. That brings the class to 23 total student-athletes with seven linemen standing at an average of 6-4 and 300 pounds.

Highlighting another one of head coach Brent Key’s primary recruiting tenets, 14 of the first 23 newcomers hail from Georgia, while 22-of-23 come from the talent-rich states of Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Georgia Tech will likely sign additional prospects during the final day of the early signing period, which runs through Friday.

Visit the National Signing Day Central page for a full list of signees, plus bios, graphics and videos for each newcomer. Signing Day Central will be updated throughout the early signing period.