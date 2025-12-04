Georgia Tech Adds Three More on Second Day of Early Signing Period

THE FLATS – Three additional high school seniors signed grant-in-aid papers to attend Georgia Tech and play football for the Yellow Jackets in 2026 during the second day of the early signing period on Thursday.
Tech added size and physicality in the trenches today, with all three signees playing either offensive or defensive line. That brings the class to 23 total student-athletes with seven linemen standing at an average of 6-4 and 300 pounds.
Highlighting another one of head coach Brent Key’s primary recruiting tenets, 14 of the first 23 newcomers hail from Georgia, while 22-of-23 come from the talent-rich states of Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
Georgia Tech will likely sign additional prospects during the final day of the early signing period, which runs through Friday.
Visit the National Signing Day Central page for a full list of signees, plus bios, graphics and videos for each newcomer. Signing Day Central will be updated throughout the early signing period.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.