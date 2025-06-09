Open search form
GALLERY: Women's Basketball Summer Workouts

The 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball team opened summer workouts under first-year head coach Karen Blair on Monday. Divided into several groups, the morning session featured Jada Crawshaw, Inés Noguero, McKayla Taylor and Talayah Walker.

SEASON TICKETS
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.

