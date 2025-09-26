Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

GALLERY: Women's Basketball First Official Practice

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com or click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

GALLERY: Women’s Basketball First Official Practice
July 10, 2025 GALLERY: Women's Basketball Team Workouts
GALLERY: Women's Basketball Team Workouts
GALLERY: Women’s Basketball First Official Practice
June 9, 2025 GALLERY: Women's Basketball Summer Workouts

The 2025-26 women's basketball team opens summer workouts under head coach Karen Blair

GALLERY: Women's Basketball Summer Workouts
GALLERY: Women’s Basketball First Official Practice
April 29, 2025 Athletics Celebrates Yellow Jackets at Graduation Brunch

Georgia Tech presents student-athletes with white commencement sashes

Athletics Celebrates Yellow Jackets at Graduation Brunch
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets