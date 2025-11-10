Fusile Named Military Bowl STEM Scholar-Athlete

Each year, the Military Bowl selects one an outstanding student-athlete that majors in a STEM discipline (science, technology, engineering and math) from every team in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference to be recognized as part of its STEM Scholar-Athlete program. A civil engineering major who has made 35-consecutive starts at left guard for the No. 14/12-ranked Yellow Jackets, Fusile is Georgia Tech’s representative in the program for the second time (he was previously honored in 2023).

On the field, Fusile is part of a Georgia Tech offensive line that has paved the way for Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) to rank among the nation’s leaders in fewest sacks allowed (sixth – 0.67/gm), total offense (ninth – 482.1 ypg) and rushing offense (13th – 221.0 ypg). In recognition of his academic achievement, he is a semifinalist for the 2025 Campbell Trophy (college football’s premier scholar-athlete award) and a member of the all-ACC academic team.

A former walk-on, Fusile is also a three-time nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s top player who began his career as a non-scholarship student-athlete.

In support of Fusile’s nomination for the Military Bowl STEM Scholar-Athlete program, Dr. Susan Burns, a professor and interim associate vice president for research operations and infrastructure in Georgia Tech’s School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, said: “Joe showed amazing grit in the classroom, which I am sure was reinforced by the skills he cultivated on the field, He demonstrated leadership and insight during his time in my geotechnical engineering course and worked with his team to produce a near perfectly designed retaining wall for the course project. Joe has a great talent in engineering and will be a true leader within our civil engineering profession.”

Fusile and the Yellow Jackets return to action on Saturday when they visit Boston College. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.

