From The Desk of J Batt

Congratulations and thank you! The Georgia Tech family showed up in a big way for last Saturday’s game. Whether you were one of the thousands of Yellow Jacket fans that made the investment to travel to Dublin, part of the five million that watched on TV and/or one of the countless fans that have shown unprecedented support and praise for our team on social media in the days since Saturday’s big win, I thank you on behalf of our football team and our entire athletics program. I’ve said it many times – the support of the entire Georgia Tech community is absolutely critical to our goal of competing for championships at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Without your support, the big step that we took towards achieving that goal last Saturday wouldn’t have been possible.

A great sign of that support is the news that student season tickets for the 2024 football season are SOLD OUT. Nearly 6,000 Georgia Tech students purchased season tickets as part of a Student Yellow Jacket Club Gold Membership, which is an increase of more than 25% over last season. Another 1,000 students have claimed single-game tickets for Saturday night’s home opener versus Georgia State. A loud, energetic student section sets the tone for an entire stadium, so I want to personally thank our students for the support of your Yellow Jackets!

I know each of us is proud of Coach Key, his staff and, most of all, our student-athletes for putting on such a great show on a global stage. What you saw on Saturday was the culmination of eight months of preparation and hard work. Since this team gathered for the first time back in January, it has worked tirelessly, and I couldn’t be more proud of what they have done for themselves, our program and the entire Georgia Tech community.

I’d also like to thank executive deputy A.D. Jon Palumbo, chief of staff Brittany Sander, director of football operations Josh Thompson and all of our staff members that worked so diligently over the past 18 months to make this trip happen. It is quite a feat to host a college football game 4,000 miles from home, but Jon, Brittany, Josh and so many others made it happen!

However, the job is not done! Your support is even more crucial today than it was before last Saturday’s game. It is essential that every member of our Yellow Jacket family buy tickets, support the A-T Fund, become a member of The Tech Way, wear your White and Gold and watch the Yellow Jackets on TV when you can’t be in the stadium or arena! Collectively, we’ve made great progress over the past two years, but it can’t stop now!

Saturday’s home opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is another exciting opportunity for our program. For those of you coming to The Flats, I encourage you to WEAR WHITE, come to campus early, check out the progress on construction of the Fanning Center, enjoy tailgating and Helluva Block Party (featuring seven-time-reigning country music Group of the Year Old Dominion!), get into the stadium early and be loud as your Jackets take the field to battle Georgia State. For those of you that can’t make it, be sure to tune in on ACC Network, wear your GT gear and show your support on social media!

While our team worked diligently to host a game in Dublin, it has simultaneously been working hard to create an electric atmosphere for our five home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season. We’re excited to show off the things that our team has done to enhance the fan experience on The Flats and can’t wait to see you there as Tech football returns under the lights and the iconic backdrop of the Atlanta skyline on Saturday night!

In addition to our football home opener on Saturday, our nationally ranked volleyball team also returns to action on The Flats this weekend, beginning with one of college volleyball’s most highly anticipated matchups of the opening weekend when we host UCLA at O’Keefe Gym on Friday night. I’m proud to report that the season’s entire slate of home games at O’Keefe are SOLD OUT, but tickets remain for our annual match at McCamish Pavilion versus Florida on Sept. 11, so be sure to jump at that opportunity to watch some of the best college volleyball the nation has to offer and help us set a new program attendance record!

Thank you again for the incredibly important role each of you played in last weekend’s football victory! We look forward to celebrating many more victories with you as we continue making progress towards our goal of returning Georgia Tech athletics to its traditional position of winning championships at the highest level!

Sting ‘Em!

J Batt

Director of Athletics