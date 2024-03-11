Friday GT-UGA Matchup Canceled

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball’s March 1 game against Georgia will not be made up and is officially canceled, the schools announced on Monday.

School officials with both the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs were unable to find a mutually agreed upon date to finish the game after umpires suspended action in the top of the fifth.

Per Georgia Tech rainout policy, tickets for the game may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining regular season game at Mac Nease Baseball Park this season while tickets are still available.

Rainout tickets can be exchanged from the Georgia Tech ticket office by emailing tickets@athletics.gatech.edu or by calling 1-888-TECH-TIX.

Georgia Tech returns to action on Tuesday, March 12 at Mercer. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

