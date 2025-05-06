Freshmen Power Jackets Past Southern

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (34-14, 15-9 ACC) pulled off the season sweep of Georgia Southern (25-24) for the third year in a row on Tuesday night from inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Jackets got three RBI each from freshmen Alex Hernandez and Will Baker while junior Kayden Campbell enjoyed a career performance on the mound to earn the 8-5 final score.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 34-14, tied with 2019 for the best start to a season in 14 years (since 2011).

The Jackets lead the all-time series with Georgia Southern 111-32 and have won the last seven meetings dating back to 2022.

GT hit three home runs today, marking the 11th time the team has combined for 3+ long balls this season and fourth in the last seven games. Tech is 9-2 when hitting at least three homers.

The Jackets connected for two doubles today, bringing the season total to 127, the most among Power 4 schools.

Georgia Tech is averaging 2.65 doubles per game this season (127 in 48 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in 1987.

The Georgia Tech bullpen allowed only two earned runs over seven innings today, bringing their season ERA to 3.91, the lowest in 11 seasons (since 2014).

The pitching staff struck out 10 batters today, marking the 36 th time this season that the pitchers have struck out at least one-per-inning pitched (75 percent).

time this season that the pitchers have struck out at least one-per-inning pitched (75 percent). Tech pitching has struck out 9.8-per-nine-innings over the course of the season, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set in 1998.

The Jackets struck for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to establish an 8-2 lead. It was their 18th 5+ run inning of the season, improving their record to 16-1 in such games.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Freshman Alex Hernandez accounted for three RBI in the first four innings of the game, driving in Tech’s first run with a would-be productive out turned reached-on-error in the first before connecting for a two-run home run in the fourth.

accounted for three RBI in the first four innings of the game, driving in Tech’s first run with a would-be productive out turned reached-on-error in the first before connecting for a two-run home run in the fourth. It was his 11 th home run of the season, the most among GT freshmen and tied for the third-most homers by a Power 4 freshman this season.

home run of the season, the most among GT freshmen and tied for the third-most homers by a Power 4 freshman this season. It was his sixth game of the season with at least three RBI, tied with Kyle Lodise for the second most on the tea, behind Drew Burress (nine).

Freshman Will Baker stayed hot at the plate, connecting for a three-run blast in the five-run fourth inning. It was his 5 th homer of the year and fourth in the last four weeks.

stayed hot at the plate, connecting for a three-run blast in the five-run fourth inning. It was his 5 homer of the year and fourth in the last four weeks. The Australian posted his fifth multi-RBI game of the season and third game with at least three runs driven in, the 5 th -most on the team.

-most on the team. Baker leads the team with a .500 batting average over the current five-game winning streak.

Tech freshmen have accounted for 28 HRs this season – led by 11 from Hernandez . GT had 32 homers from freshmen last year, headlined by a freshman record 25 off the bat of Burress .

. GT had 32 homers from freshmen last year, headlined by a freshman record 25 off the bat of . Sophomore Carson Kerce showed his power once again, launching a solo home run to give Tech the lead, 3-2, in the bottom of the third.

showed his power once again, launching a solo home run to give Tech the lead, 3-2, in the bottom of the third. It was his fourth home run of the season and third in his last seven games. He was the last GT starter to hit a home run this season, doing so in the 32nd game of the year (April 8 vs. Auburn). Since then, he leads the team in home runs (four – tied with Baker) and extra base hits (eight, four 2Bs and four HRs).

Sophomore Vahn Lackey matched his career-high for the fifth time this season with three hits tonight, going 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

matched his career-high for the fifth time this season with three hits tonight, going 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored. It was his team-leading 22 nd multi-hit performance of the season, more than any Yellow Jacket not named Burress accomplished last season.

multi-hit performance of the season, more than any Yellow Jacket not named accomplished last season. Burress reached base for the ninth game in a row and 47 th time out of 48 games this season, going 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

reached base for the ninth game in a row and 47 time out of 48 games this season, going 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. He leads the team with 64 runs scored this season. There has not been a Jacket score 70+ in consecutive seasons since Richard Lewis in 2000 and 2001 – Burress scored 73 runs in 2024.

scored 73 runs in 2024. Freshman Caleb Daniel extended his on-base streak to 14 games, the longest active streak on the team. He went 1-for-5 with a run scored, his 46th this season, the third most among Power 4 freshmen.

extended his on-base streak to 14 games, the longest active streak on the team. He went 1-for-5 with a run scored, his 46th this season, the third most among Power 4 freshmen. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best seven games with a leadoff single in the second inning.

Freshman Drew Rogers filled the box score, in one column, going 0-for-0 with a career-high three walks and a SAC bunt to put Baker in scoring position for the top of the order in the seventh inning.

filled the box score, in one column, going 0-for-0 with a career-high three walks and a SAC bunt to put in scoring position for the top of the order in the seventh inning. The effort extends his on-base streak to a career-best six games while keeping his hitting streak at two, since he never officially recorded an at-bat tonight.

Sophomore Kent Schmidt drove in yet another run tonight, doing it the hard way with a bases loaded HBP. He has 35 RBI on the year and has driven in at least one in six of seven games since returning from an injury that forced him out of the lineup for 20 games from March 18-April 25.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

R-Sophomore Carson Ballard made his first start of the season and seventh as a Yellow Jacket. He pitched 2.0 innings and struck out three while allowing a pair of solo home runs.

made his first start of the season and seventh as a Yellow Jacket. He pitched 2.0 innings and struck out three while allowing a pair of solo home runs. Junior Kayden Campbell enjoyed his best outing of the season, pitching a career-long 3.0 scoreless innings while striking out three. It was only his fourth outing of more than one inning all season.

enjoyed his best outing of the season, pitching a career-long 3.0 scoreless innings while striking out three. It was only his fourth outing of more than one inning all season. His effort was enough to get him the win, improving his record to 2-0, while lowering his season ERA back under 3.00 (2.45).

Campbell’s 2.45 ERA is second best on the team among those with more than two appearances, behind only Jaylen Paden (2.25).

Senior Mason Patel came in to close out the game in the ninth, facing four batters to collect three outs and earn his 5 th save of the season.

came in to close out the game in the ninth, facing four batters to collect three outs and earn his 5 save of the season. He struck out two batters to bring his season tally to 51, the first time he has ever recorded 50 Ks in a single season and the first Tech pitcher to reach 50 Ks without starting a game since Zach Maxwell in 2021 – Maxwell is currently playing for the Cincinnati Reds AAA affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

Patel has played a part in the end result in 15 of his 17 appearances this season, posting a 9-1 record with five saves.

has played a part in the end result in 15 of his 17 appearances this season, posting a 9-1 record with five saves. He is the only pitcher in Division I this season with at least eight wins and four saves.

UP NEXT­­

Tech will look to take the winning momentum on the road with them tomorrow for a midweek trip to Mercer (31-19, 10-9 SoCon). First pitch from Macon is set for 6 p.m. tomorrow and will be streamed live on ESPN+. The Jackets are set to start freshman Connor Chicoli against Mercer’s Jeb Johnson.

