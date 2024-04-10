Freer, Stewart Named to NFF Hampshire Society

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Henry Freer (College Park, Ga./Woodward Academy) and Gavin Stewart (Savannah, Ga./Benedictine Military Academy) have earned membership in the 2024 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, the NFF and College Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

To become a Hampshire Society member, a football student-athlete must have completed his final season of eligibility the previous season or have already earned a bachelor’s degree and been enrolled in school for at least three years, maintain a 3.2 grade point average or higher throughout their college career and be a starter or significant contributor on the field.

Freer completed his second season as Georgia Tech’s full-time long snapper in 2023 and is a two-time member of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-ACC academic team. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Tech in May 2023 and has since been enrolled in the Institute’s prestigious Ph.D. program in chemical and biomolecular engineering. He is the first known football student-athlete to ever be enrolled in a Ph.D. program at Tech while still a member of the football team. Freer was recently put on athletic scholarship for his final season on the gridiron.

Earned, not given.@whfreer is now on scholarship 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JPtZcdvYUs — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) March 13, 2024

Stewart has served as the Yellow Jackets’ kickoff specialist for three-straight seasons, including in 2023 when he sent 44-of-69 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks and averaged 62.9 yards per kick. He also made 8-of-8 extra point attempts on the season. He is also a two-time all-ACC academic team selection and earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech in May 2003 in business administration. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in analytics from Tech.

Both Freer and Stewart return to the Yellow Jackets for their final seasons of eligibility in 2024.

Freer and Stewart will conclude the spring season on Saturday with Georgia Tech’s annual White and Gold Game at Bobby Dodd Stadium and Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and admission and parking are FREE. For more information, click HERE.

