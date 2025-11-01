Jackets Suffer First Loss at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – Despite a school-record 511 yards of total offense from quarterback Haynes King, No. 8/7 Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night, a 48-36 defeat at NC State.

King’s 511 yards of total offense (408 passing, 103 rushing) shattered Georgia Tech’s previous school record of 477, set by George Godsey versus Virginia in 2001. King’s 408 through the air (on 25-of-35 passing) were the fourth-most in school history, and the most by a Yellow Jacket since Godsey’s 486 vs. UVA in ’01.

However, despite King’s heroics and Tech’s 559 yards of total offense as a team, the Yellow Jackets fell for the first time this season. Led by quarterback C.J. Bailey’s 374 yards of total offense and running back Duke Scott’s 196 yards on the ground, NC State rolled up 583 yards of its own to claim victory in Saturday night’s shootout.

Despite only punting once, Georgia Tech was unable to keep pace with the Wolfpack, due in large part to having to settle for three field goals, including two in the red zone, while NC State scored six touchdowns in its 10 possessions.

A key sequence came midway through the game when the Jackets were held to field-goal attempts on three-straight offensive series (final possession of the first half and first two of the second half), making two. During that same stretch, NC State scored three touchdowns and a field goals in four possessions, which turned Georgia Tech’s 17-14 lead late in the second quarter into a 38-23 deficit with 2:49 to go in the third.

Tech pulled back within one score at 38-30 heading into the fourth quarter, but NC State scored the first 10 points of the final period to take a commanding 48-30 lead and all but put the game out of reach.

In addition to his 511 total yards, King also accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the defeat. The four touchdowns gave him 85 touchdowns responsible for in his career at Georgia Tech, which broke the school record of 83 set by Heisman Trophy runner-up Joe Hamilton from 1996-99.

True freshman wide receiver Jordan Allen caught five passes for 110 yards and Eric Rivers added 97 receiving yards to help pace the Jackets’ 559-yard night. Tight end J.T. Byrne and wideout Zion Taylor caught TD passes of 2 and 16 yards from King, while he ran for scores from 12 and 3 yards out.

Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) has its second open week of the season before returning to action on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Boston College.