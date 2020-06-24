VIDEO: Flashback to 2014 ACC Championship

Led by junior Ollie Schniederjans, Georgia Tech captured the ACC men's golf championship. The victory marks the 15th title in program history for the Yellow Jackets.

New London, N.C. – Ollie Schniederjans shot a closing 3-under-par 69 Sunday to win medalist honors, and Georgia Tech posted a 15-under-par 273 to pull away for its seventh Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship in the last nine years at the Old North State Club.

Tech, ranked No. 2 in the nation, won the ACC title for the 10th time under head coach Bruce Heppler and for the 15th time in the program’s history. All five Yellow Jackets matched or broke par for the second straight day, led by junior Anders Albertson with a career-best 7-under-par 65, and three of them finished in the top 10 individually.

Seth Reeves added a 3-under 69, Bo Andrews a 2-under 70, and Richy Werenski an even-par 72 for Tech, who led by as many as 10 strokes during the final round and settled for a six-shot win over 19th-ranked Florida State. The Jackets finished 54 holes at 839 (-25), while the Seminoles, with an 11-under 277 Sunday, posted a 19-under-par 845.

The ACC Digital Network presents this recap from the action at the Old North State Club.