VIDEO: Flashback to 2012 ACC Championship

Led by junior Ollie Schniederjans, Georgia Tech captured the ACC men's golf championship. The victory marks the 15th title in program history for the Yellow Jackets.

New London, N.C. – Georgia Tech had four players finish the tournament in the top 10 individually and captured its fourth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship at the Old North State Club at Uwharrie Point.

All five Yellow Jackets completed 54 holes under par individually, led by freshman Anders Albertson who tied for fourth place at 7-under-par 209. Bo Andrews, Ollie Schniederjans and Richy Werenski all tied for seventh place at 5-under-par 211.

The ACC Digital Network presents this recap from the action at the Old North State Club.