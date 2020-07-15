VIDEO: Final Round Highlights at Georgia Amateur

Final round review of the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship
For the first time since 1964, a Georgia Tech golfer won the Georgia Amateur Championship last weekend as Luke Schniederjans outlasted the field to win the 99th playing of the championship after a one-hole playoff. Check out the final round highlights and hear from the champion.
The Georgia State Golf Association presents this review of the final round.
Luke Schniederjans shot rounds of 72-70-71 to finish regulation play at even-par 213, then birdied the first playoff hole to win the title, adding his name to a title first won by Bobby Jones, at the club Jones founded.